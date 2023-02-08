Entertainment
In LA, Gustavo Dudamels’ influence extends beyond the concert hall
LOS ANGELES For more than 13 years, Gustavo Dudamel has been the public face of an orchestra that has become the envy of the nation and the pride of this city.
He began his tenure as Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonics in 2009 with a free concert at the Hollywood Bowl, followed by a performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall where he partnered Mahler in the premiere of a play by John Adams evoking post-war Los Angeles, drawing ecstasy ovations.
Offstage, he has become a symbol of youth, energy and inspiration for the growing Latino community here. He promoted the idea that classical music can be for everyone, creating the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, which has trained thousands of budding teenage musicians and now has its own designed home, like Disney Hall, by Frank Gehry in a renovated bank in Culver City.
So Dudamels’ announcement on Tuesday that he was leaving Los Angeles for the New York Philharmonic was an attack on that city’s soul, an event that shows just how much of a civic figure Dudamel, 42, has become. huge both on and off the podium.
Watching him go is going to be very difficult, said Gehry, who has become a close friend and collaborator of Dudamels. But he has to grow, he has to go, he has to go where the world takes him. He’s young; he’s certainly top notch as a conductor. I will go to New York to hear it.
He was worried, Gehry added, that I would get mad at him, but I’m not.
From the moment Dudamel, a little-known 26-year-old conductor from Venezuela, signed a five-year contract to replace Esa-Pekka Salonen as Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, he became a celebrity in a city that celebrates celebrities. What he was charming and charismatic, nicknamed (the dude), with his face beaming from larger-than-life posters outside the Bowl and Disney Hall and, eventually, his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dudamels’ talent and star power have helped make the Philharmonic Orchestra one of America’s premier orchestras, which uses box office revenue generated by near-selling crowds at the Hollywood Bowl to attract top talent and experiment with innovative programming, often at the forefront of the work of living composers. His accomplishments, notoriety and lack of pretentiousness that it is not uncommon to see him shopping at his local Gelsons supermarket will make him a particularly difficult figure to replace.
When they asked me to speak to him when he first came, I was excited, said Antonio Villaraigosa, the mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. I was intrigued by the possibility of a great young chef orchestra which was gaining notoriety around him. the world and was Latino.
I’ll tell you something, he came here with a bang, Villaraigosa said. He is fascinating. And he’s someone who really had a cultural impact on this city.
The Philharmonie has time before Dudamel leaves for New York. Given his national reputation and history as an incubator of famous musical directors before Dudamel, there was Salonen and Zubin Mehta, he is in a strong position as he begins to recruit a successor. And since the appointment of Dudamels in 2021 to the musical direction of the Paris Opera, it could not have been a total shock for the leaders of the Disney Hall: it is easier to fly to Paris from New York only from Los Angeles.
In an interview, Dudamel said the Philharmonie would have little trouble finding a new conductor of his stature. Oh no, I don’t think so, he said when asked if it would be difficult to replace him. I think LA is a place that embraces new things all the time. It’s something I love about this city. The orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the board, the community will find the right person to look to the future.
Simon Woods, the president of the League of American Orchestras, who briefly served as the Philharmonic’s general manager, called it a huge opportunity as well as a huge loss.
You have to remember that the LA Phil has a long history of hiring music directors early in their careers, at the point of maximum potential, and building great things with them, he said. Zubin Mehta. Esa-Pekka. And that certainly applies to Gustavo. Whichever direction they decide to go, they have the opportunity to build a great era. The LA Phil is an organization that is genetically wired for innovation.
Dudamel’s departure could give the Philharmonic the opportunity to do what the New York Philharmonic failed to do: become the largest major American orchestra to appoint a woman as music director.
Several of the most important figures mentioned as possible successors are women. Among them is Susanna Mlkki, principal guest conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and outgoing conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra. (Chad Smith, the general manager of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, said in 2021 that Susanna should be top of the list.) Mirga Grainyt-Tyla, who was Dudamel Fellow and later associate conductor at the Philharmonic Orchestra, and whose international career has since left is often mentioned, although she has said she is not interested in becoming a music director at the moment. Dalia Stasevska, who was born in Ukraine and lives in Finland, is expected to conduct the orchestra next month.
Given the stakes, the Philharmonic will likely cast a wide net. Other possible candidates include Paolo Bortolameolliassociate conductor in Los Angeles; Raphael Payarethe music director of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and another former member of Dudamel; Lorenzo Vitotti, principal conductor of the Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra and the Netherlands National Opera; and Teddy Abrams, music director of the Louisville Orchestra, who must perform at the Hollywood Bowl this summer.
The Philharmonic Orchestra is clearly a perch of choice for any promising or established conductor. The rise of the Los Angeles Philharmonic has been the defining event in American orchestral life for the past 25 years, Alex Ross, music critic for The New Yorker, written in 2017. A headline from the New York Times of the same year read: Los Angeles has the most important orchestra in the Americas. Period.
Dudamel helped him to prosper. He enjoyed audience-pleasing classical music like Mahler, Wagner and Mozart and championed a production with the Deaf West Theater Company of Beethovens Fidelio, but he also urged his audiences to consider the work of lesser-known composers.
I keep praising this orchestra, Adams, the composer, said wryly. No other orchestra will want to play my music.
Dudamel always sought to expand Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl audiences beyond what had long been described (not quite fairly) as a white, middle-class West Side base and pushed that growing audience out of his comfort zone.
We can’t sit here and wait for people to come to us, Dudamel said in 2017, during a backstage interview at Disney Hall. It’s too arrogant. We have to go to the community. We must change.
He was no snob and was happy to appear on the Bowl stage with pop stars, which drew crowds and revenue that helped sustain the orchestra. At the Bowl this summer, Dudamel will lead performances by Verdi and Prokofiev, as well as headlining shows that celebrate Duke Ellington and Caf Tacvba, the pioneering Mexican rock band.
Mark Volpe, who retired in 2021 after conducting the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 23 years, said New York and Los Angeles were the two cities where it celebrated fame and notoriety; from this vantage point, Dudamels’ move seemed natural. In both cities, the personality cult is so pervasive, he said. And he got it.
Watch the story: Mehta, Andre Previn, Volpe added. It will initially be disruptive and confusing, but his position is very attractive.
Smith said in an interview that he was always aware that Dudamel might one day pass but that under him the orchestra had reached such a level of stability and stature that he was not worried about the next era.
We were lucky to see him integrate his DNA into this organization, he said. We took him at his word that this is the next chapter in his life. And that’s something every creative artist wants.
Adams said it wouldn’t be easy to replace Dudamel: it’s just hard to lose him. That’s all I can say. He transformed the community there not only through his musical sense and what he did with the orchestra, but also through his emphasis on Latin American culture.
They’ve just been on such a great streak, Adams said. It has been an incredible experience to be associated with them.
