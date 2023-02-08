In LA, Gustavo Dudamels’ influence extends beyond the concert hall

Watching him go is going to be very difficult, said Gehry, who has become a close friend and collaborator of Dudamels. But he has to grow, he has to go, he has to go where the world takes him. He’s young; he’s certainly top notch as a conductor. I will go to New York to hear it.

He was worried, Gehry added, that I would get mad at him, but I’m not.

From the moment Dudamel, a little-known 26-year-old conductor from Venezuela, signed a five-year contract to replace Esa-Pekka Salonen as Music Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, he became a celebrity in a city that celebrates celebrities. What he was charming and charismatic, nicknamed (the dude), with his face beaming from larger-than-life posters outside the Bowl and Disney Hall and, eventually, his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dudamels’ talent and star power have helped make the Philharmonic Orchestra one of America’s premier orchestras, which uses box office revenue generated by near-selling crowds at the Hollywood Bowl to attract top talent and experiment with innovative programming, often at the forefront of the work of living composers. His accomplishments, notoriety and lack of pretentiousness that it is not uncommon to see him shopping at his local Gelsons supermarket will make him a particularly difficult figure to replace.

When they asked me to speak to him when he first came, I was excited, said Antonio Villaraigosa, the mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. I was intrigued by the possibility of a great young chef orchestra which was gaining notoriety around him. the world and was Latino.

I’ll tell you something, he came here with a bang, Villaraigosa said. He is fascinating. And he’s someone who really had a cultural impact on this city.