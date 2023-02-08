Entertainment
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a look at the genres
It’s all a flashback, Syreeta Gates said last week. It’s always like that with our culture. Black people are going to see what’s out there, take it and remix it for themselves and turn it into something else.
Ms. Gates, the archivist and founder of the Gates Preserve, a key source of historical material from the 50-year evolution of hip-hop, was referring to an art form created, maintained and valued by poor, non-white people. She was also talking about hip-hop style.
That the genre and its look are inseparable was never clearer than at last Sunday’s Grammys, when a 15-minute musical medley brought together an array of hip-hop artists, styles, eras and regional variations, with performers as disparate as LL Cool J, Rakim, Queen Latifah and Lil Baby flooding the Crypto.com Arena stage.
It was a dizzying convergence, musically and visually. And it was one that served, in a sense, as a portal to a year-long celebration of a kind whose true origins date back to a birthday bash in the Bronx projects in 1973. Decades later, rap scholar Tricia Rose noted in Black Noise: Rap Music and Black Culture in Contemporary America how initially skeptical the general public was of music that most thought was a fad. That is, until independent producer Sylvia Robinson released the hit song Rappers Delight in 1979.
Over the next five years, rap was discovered and then adopted by a variety of industries, no more enthusiastically than fashion, which extracted, adapted and appropriated the hip-hop style until, finally, granting it the commercial primacy. It’s no secret that it’s rare that a designer working today hasn’t at some point tapped into the wake of hip-hop for inspiration.
And the unspoken goal of Fresh, Fly, Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, an exhibition opening this week at the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology (accompanied by a book by Rizzoli Electa), is to follow the transformation of a art form born, as curators Elena Romero and Elizabeth Way wrote, from the segregation and oppression of communities of color in America’s urban centers to its current status as a multi-billion dollar industry and cultural power that the Grammys showcased.
It also extends credit where it is long overdue. The mainstream didn’t recognize hip-hop until Isaac Mizrahi and Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel showcased hip-hop-inspired collections on their catwalks, Ms. Romero wrote in an email.
While designers like Tommy Hilfiger quickly made connections to hip-hop with product placement on artists like Snoop Dogg during a 1994 performance on Saturday Night Live, and brands like Cross Colours, Karl Kani, Walker Wear, Maurice Malone, Mecca USA and FUBU somehow made it into the mainstream, the establishment, Ms. Romero said, disapproved of hip-hop, and for two main reasons, which did the design and who the intended customers were.
This trend has largely reversed, of course. Multinationals are aggressively courting fans of the genre, filling ad campaigns and their front rows with rap stars (though they rarely employ design studios with people of color).
The academy has also gotten to work, with Harvard and Cornell building archives dedicated to the complex and layered history of the genre. And in 2014, as Ms. Way noted, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History added the birth certificate of rapper and producer Slick Ricks (Richard Martin Lloyd Walters) to its collection, along with a microphone belonging to the rapper. incandescent Rakim (n William Michael Griffin Jr).
In 2018, Kendrick Lamar became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize. And last year, the ground was laid for a mixed-use development in the Bronx that encompasses the Universal Hip-Hop Museum, slated to open in 2024.
Yet even after half a century of hip-hop history, one feels that in historiographical terms, we are only at the beginning. There are so many unsung heroes, Ms. Romero said. Even among the acclaimed progenitors of legendary hip-hop designers like Daniel R. Day, whose collaborations Dapper Dan with Gucci brought him worldwide fame, there remains an endless treasure trove of stories to tap into and discoveries to be made.
Last week Mr. Day said that as a child it was still common for us poor children to swim in the Harlem River, dive from a pier on the Manhattan side and row to a nearby sandbar.
We always threw a stick of a Popsicle to pay attention to which direction the current was moving, said Mr. Day, whose innovative designs fused careful tailoring with in-house printed bootleg logo fabrics that have copied those made by luxury brands like Fendi, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. And that was my same fashion philosophy: go with the flow.
Before being driven underground by anti-counterfeiting teams, Mr. Day sold his designs to big Harlem players from a Harlem storefront. Many of his best clients were gangsters. And some, like drug lord James Jackson, though notoriously feared for their brutality, have been widely imitated for their style.
All that gold and diamonds that people associate with rappers, all that OG stuff, it’s a holdover from people like Jackson, Mr. Day said. He always had the best furs, the best cars, the best jewelry. He was the first to join Louis Vuitton.
Alas, there’s relatively little bling in the FIT show, and perhaps another costume institution will one day mount a flashy display of massive gold dookie chains and jeweled brass knuckle rings. by Jacob Arabo, aka Jacob the Jeweller, or glittering multimillion-dollar Lorraine Schwartz pendants like the ones Beyonc wore for her recent performance in Dubai. Or the wild dental grids created by the American jeweler of Vietnamese origin Johnny Dang.
What the curators of the exhibits have instead assembled, from 50 private lenders, is a relatively low-key, though no less touching, presentation of designs representative of styles created, adapted, or innovated among small groups who tended to find themselves almost exclusively by word of mouth. There would be this party that five people talked about all week, said Ms. Gates, who grew up in St. Albans, Queens, another neighborhood where rap was incubated in its early days. OK, maybe there was a flyer maybe.
There are Dapper Dan jackets with MCM fabric panels, Cross Colors knit caps, Kangol bucket hats like those made famous by LL Cool J. From Ralph Lauren’s Fall 1998 collection, there are ski parkas that were once called suicide jackets because, as Mrs. Way explained, if you wore one you were sure to get robbed.
There are Lee jeans with the sewn pleats, monogrammed belt buckles of the kind sold in Times Square novelty shops. There are Afrocentric Kufi-style kente-cloth hats like the ones Salt-N-Pepa wore on tour (along with custom varsity jackets, ankle boots, and tights). There are sheepskin coats and shell-tipped Adidas, like those worn by Run DMC, and a case full of the record label’s coveted lanyards that guaranteed backstage access when rap shows were on. still in arenas and armories.
There are clothes that look generic to the point of being insignificant unless, as former Tommy Boy Records executive Monica Lynch explained over the phone, you’ve got the intricacies.
The color story of the early 1980s, for example, was burgundy, said Ms Lynch, who these days consults Sothebys on auctions of increasingly sought-after hip-hop memorabilia by collectors. Then the gray was really big. It was simple things. The Lee jeans were perfectly ironed. The sneakers had to be the right sneakers. People were perfectly turned around with no money at all. They shopped outside circular racks on Fordham Road to get things for $19.
They shopped at a place that called itself America’s Cheapest Sneaker Store, a concept almost unimaginable in an age of astronomically expensive collectible kicks.
They shopped at the Albee Square mall in Brooklyn or the Coliseum mall in Queens or on 125th Street, Ms. Lynch said. It wasn’t the money. It was what they could do with it.
Clothes tell stories, and the narrative composed in Fresh, Fly, Fabulous, as Ms. Gates pointed out, is built on the kind of narratives that history too often overlooks. There’s this patchwork quilt culture created by a bunch of young black and brown people with few options and fewer resources, all racing towards some version of the American Dream.
For photographer and hip-hop columnist Jamel Shabazz, these beginnings are jubilant. We were meeting on a Saturday afternoon, the DJs were going out and hooking up some gear to a streetlight, he said. Yes, the city was restless. And, yes, we still had a problem with heroin. But there were no guns yet, and people went to the barbershop, went to Delancey Street for the most flying gear, and then gathered for a feel-good time dressed in their best.
