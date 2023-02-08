On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a look at the genres

It’s all a flashback, Syreeta Gates said last week. It’s always like that with our culture. Black people are going to see what’s out there, take it and remix it for themselves and turn it into something else.

Ms. Gates, the archivist and founder of the Gates Preserve, a key source of historical material from the 50-year evolution of hip-hop, was referring to an art form created, maintained and valued by poor, non-white people. She was also talking about hip-hop style.

That the genre and its look are inseparable was never clearer than at last Sunday’s Grammys, when a 15-minute musical medley brought together an array of hip-hop artists, styles, eras and regional variations, with performers as disparate as LL Cool J, Rakim, Queen Latifah and Lil Baby flooding the Crypto.com Arena stage.

It was a dizzying convergence, musically and visually. And it was one that served, in a sense, as a portal to a year-long celebration of a kind whose true origins date back to a birthday bash in the Bronx projects in 1973. Decades later, rap scholar Tricia Rose noted in Black Noise: Rap Music and Black Culture in Contemporary America how initially skeptical the general public was of music that most thought was a fad. That is, until independent producer Sylvia Robinson released the hit song Rappers Delight in 1979.