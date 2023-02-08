Prosecutor: Chasing Horse ‘grooms’ girls to replace wives

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Nevada prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday that a former ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor accused of sexually abusing Native women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he groomed young children for replacing his older wives when he was arrested last week.

New details of the criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse, who played young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costners’ Oscar-winning 1990 film, have been revealed in a crowded courtroom in north Las Vegas before Justice of the Peace Craig Newman set bail at $300,000. and called the 46-year-old a danger to the community. Under Nevada law, Chasing Horse would have to pay 15% of the $45,000 bail amount to secure his release.

Chasing Horse had been held without bail since Jan. 31, when SWAT officers and detectives arrested him and raided the home he shares with his five wives in north Las Vegas.

Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney William Rowles told Newman that investigators found journal entries during the raid that he said detailed the ongoing grooming.

There is evidence that this individual is always grooming young children to replace others as they grow up, Rowles said.

Nevada authorities described Chasing Horse in more than a hundred pages of court documents as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believed Chasing Horse, as a healer, could communicate with. superior beings. Police said he abused this position to physically and sexually assault women and girls and take underage wives beginning in the early 2000s in several states and in Canada.

In Nevada, Chasing Horse is charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. He did not enter a plea.

Investigators and victims were scheduled to speak in court on Wednesday because Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in jail pending trial. But after procedural delays, the judge only heard from Rowles, who asked for $2 million bail, and Chasing Horse public defender Kristy Holston, who asked the judge to set bail at $50. 000 dollars.

About two dozen Chasing Horse relatives and friends filled the courtroom in a show of support, and after Newman granted him bail, supporters cheered outside the courthouse, waving signs that translate to Justice for Chasing Horse.

The Chasing Horse public defender told The Associated Press that she was also pleased with the judge’s ruling.

We think it’s noteworthy that after reviewing the case, the judge set bail at a reasonable amount, Holston said.

She declined to comment on the allegations, but said she looks forward to Chasing Horses’ next court date, scheduled for February 22. At this hearing, a judge is expected to hear the evidence in the case and decide whether Chasing Horse will stand trial.

We were really looking forward to the preliminary hearing in this case, she said, because it is another public hearing where we will have the opportunity to point out the weaknesses in the State’s case.

Rulon Pete, a victims’ representative and executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, said he was disappointed with the judge’s decision. Some of the victims were in the courtroom on Wednesday.

What happened this morning was like a slap in the face, Pete told The Associated Press. In reality, if he is posting bail, that’s the mystery. What’s going to happen?

If released from prison, Newman said, Chasing Horse will have to live with a parent and be monitored electronically. The judge also prohibited all access to drugs, alcohol or firearms and ordered no contact with victims or minors. Police said some of the victims reported that children were constantly at the Nathan Chasing Horses residence.

Rowles, the prosecutor, argued that Chasing Horse was a flight risk and said he had an extensive network of resources and connections in the United States, Canada and Mexico who could help him flee. the country undetected. At its peak, Rowles said, the Circle had some 300 members.

Police said they identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a gift when she was 15.

Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.

In 2015, he was banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, following allegations of human trafficking. Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, charged Chasing Horse this week with an alleged sexual assault in 2018.