Warrant for ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor in Canada, more charges expected





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More and more women are coming forward to report that Nathan Chasing Horse sexually assaulted them. An arrest warrant for sexual assault has been issued in Canada by federal authorities, and other charges are pending, 8 News Now investigators have learned. Actor Nathan Chasing Horse accused of years of raping and physically assaulting multiple girls in Las Vegas-based cult

A woman has come forward to report that the ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor repeatedly sexually assaulted her and the abuse ended in 2018, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A warrant was issued Feb. 2, according to S/Sgt. Chris Clark. Other victims and witnesses have come forward to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Department, according to the sergeant. Nancy Farmer. Actor Nathan Chasing Horse appears in North Las Vegas court on sexual assault charges, being held without bail

The allegations involve both women and children, Sgt. Farmer said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. Investigations could lead to additional arrest warrants. Sources tell 8 News Now investigators that the alleged victims felt ignored by police. More charges filed against movie actor accused of sex crimes

Asked about it during the press conference, Sgt. Farmer said: “If you feel like you’ve been ignored in a sexual assault investigation, you need to come forward and we’re committed to making sure your voice is heard. We don’t want our victims to be further victimized by being ignored. Chasing Horse is banned from several Native American reservations located in the United States and Canada. 8 News Now investigators have learned that the FBI is currently investigating Chasing Horse. Only the 8: Woman formerly affiliated with The Circle opens up about her interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest

Chasing Horse was arrested at his north Las Vegas home on January 31, where he is believed to have resided with multiple wives. He faces charges of child molestation, sexual assault, four counts of sex trafficking of an adult, child abuse or neglect, possession of pornography depicting a victim under 16 years, as well as two counts relating to unlawful acts involving a bald eagle and unlawful possession of a bird of prey or parts thereof. Chasing Horse is accused of targeting needy Indigenous women and children and repeatedly victimizing them. The allegations date back at least two decades, according to Las Vegas Metro Police. Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning. Investigative reporter Vanessa Murphy can be reached at [email protected]

