O’Meri Laila Lyrics – Bollywood Valentine’s Day Hits
pineapple patta too
Patta chanaaron ka jaise hawaon mein
ease bhatakta hoon
din-raat dikhataa hoon hand teri raahoon mein
Mere Gunahon Mein, Mere Sawabon Mein Shaamil too
Bhuuli athnni see, bachapan ke kurte mein se mil too
Rakhun cchopa ke main sabse vo, Laila
maangoon zamaane se, rab se vo, laila
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
I ask you, yes I ask you
too hi for saba thi, haan, too hi for saba hai
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Oh, my Laila, Laila, khwaab also hai pehlaa
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Oh, my Laila, Laila, khwaab also hai pehlaa
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
maangi thim duaen jo
Unka hee asar hai, hum saath hain
naa yahaan dikhaava hai
naa yahaan duniyavi jazbaat hain
yahaan pe bhee too huuron se zyaada haseen
I don’t know you, I don’t know you
jeet lee hai akhir mein hum donon ne ye baziyaan
Rakhun cchopa ke main sabse vo, Laila
maangoon zamaane se, rab se vo, laila
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
I ask you, yes I ask you
too hi for saba thi, haan, too hi for saba hai
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Oh, my Laila, Laila, khwaab also hai pehlaa
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Oh, my Laila, Laila, khwaab also hai pehlaa
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
jaayaqa javanee mein
khvaabon mein, yaar kee mehmaani mein
Marziyaan you are honored
khush rahoon hand teri manamaani mein
Band aankhen karoon, din ko raatein karoon
teri zulfon ko sahala ke baathen karoon
Ishq mein un bathon se hon meethi see naaraziyaan
Rakhun cchopa ke main sabse vo, Laila
maangoon zamaane se, rab se vo, laila
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
I ask you, yes I ask you
too hi for saba thi, haan, too hi for saba hai
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Oh, my Laila, Laila, khwaab also hai pehlaa
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Oh, my Laila, Laila, khwaab also hai pehlaa
When did you become my mother, when did you become mine, Laila
Author(s): Joi Barua, Irshad Kamil
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com
Sources
2/ https://www.jiosaavn.com/lyrics/omeri-laila-lyrics/Ql4GB0RydkE
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
