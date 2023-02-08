Entertainment
Actor Samyuktha on removing his surname Menon from social media, future movies
Actress Samyuktha, who is awaiting the release of her forthcoming bilingual Tamil-Telugu thriller Vaathi, recently revealed the reason behind her decision to drop her surname. An excerpt from a recent interview, where she explained why she decided to drop her last name, caught the attention of social media users. Read also : PS1’s Trisha Krishnan on completing two decades in movies
Samyuktha was last seen in Pawan Kalyans Telugu film Bheemla Nayak which also starred Rana Daggubati. She played Ranas’ wife in the film, which was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In a recent interview, Samyuktha talked about officially dropping her last name to set a good example.
In the clip, she revealed that she removed her last name from all of her social media pages as well as promotional content for her movies. This thought came to me a long time ago. When we are enrolled in a school, we need a name for official purposes. So we never thought so much back then. I always wondered why people had that, that tail. The thought really hit me when I became an actor. When I understood the responsibility of an actor, I realized that I shouldn’t have him (last name), Samyuktha said in an interview with SS Music.
She added: When I want to see equality, humanity and love all around, keeping a last name makes it very contradictory to what I want. In addition, my parents are divorced and my mother wished not to keep my father’s surname. I wanted to respect my mother’s feelings.
In Vaathi, Samyuktha plays a biology teacher. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film also stars Dhanush and Samuthirakani. Set in the 1990s, the film will highlight the privatization of the education system and how private schools took over during this time. The film, shot as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu, will mark Dhanush’s debut in the Telugu industry. It is titled Sir in Telugu and both versions of the film will be released worldwide on February 17.
