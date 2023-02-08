$300,000 bond for former Dances With Wolves actor in sex case





NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) Bail was set at $300,000 Wednesday for a former Dances with Wolves actor accused in Nevada of sexually abusing and trafficking Native women and girls. North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Craig Newman said Nathan Chasing Horse must stay with a relative if he is released from jail. The 46-year-old, who played young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costners’ Oscar-winning 1990 film, is said to be electronically monitored and not have access to drugs, alcohol or weapons on fire, Newman said. He is prohibited from contacting alleged victims or minors. Under Nevada law, Chasing Horse would have to pay 15% of the $45,000 bail amount to secure his release. His enthusiastic supporters declined to speak to reporters as they left the court after the brief hearing. The Chasing Horses public defender did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning. A prosecutor had requested $2 million bail, describing Chasing Horse as a danger to the community and a flight risk. Authorities say Chasing Horse has spent decades building a reputation among tribes in the United States and Canada as a healer. Authorities accuse him of abusing this position to physically and sexually assault women and girls and take underage wives. He was banned from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations and authorities in British Columbia, Canada, loaded Chasing Horse this week in an alleged sexual assault in 2018. In Nevada, Chasing Horse has been charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. He has not pleaded guilty and his attorneys have not commented on the allegations. Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney William Rowles waved to Chasing Horses supporters in the courtroom on Wednesday and said the former actor has an extensive network of connections in Las Vegas, Canada and the Mexico. Rowles said police found evidence at the Chasing Horses home last week that he was grooming young children to replace others as they became their wives. Chasing Horses parents and supporters packed the courtroom on Wednesday, as they have for previous hearings since his arrest on January 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shares with five women he identifies as his wives. In a 50-page search warrant and 53-page arrest report, Las Vegas police described Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circlewhich supporters believe communicates with higher powers. Police said they identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a gift when she was 15. Police SWAT officers arrested Chasing Horse last week, and detectives say a search of the family home found firearms, 41 pounds (18.5 kilograms) of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and videos cellphones showing sexual assaults on minors, according to his arrest report. Chasing Horse also uses the name Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse. He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackhillsfox.com/2023/02/08/bail-300k-former-dances-with-wolves-actor-sex-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos