4 date ideas borrowed straight from Bollywood to make Valentine’s Day even more special. Please





Beyond the larger-than-life and extravagant date ideas that Bollywood movies often come up with, here are four quaint yet romantic ways to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.

New Delhi ,

By Medha Chawla: It’s the little things that matter the most! Now that Valentine’s Day is almost here, couples everywhere are busy planning the most romantic surprises or the fanciest dates for their partners. Amid all that raucous frenzy of buying expensive gifts, reserving a candlelit table with the most fabulous view and all that jazz, we bring your four utterly romantic yet quaint date ideas straight Bollywood movie releases. If you are an old soul who likes to spend some quality time instead of obsessing over the Instagram-worthy aesthetic, the ideas mentioned below will strike a chord with you. SITTING BY THE SEA A picture of Wake Up Sid Picture this: Just the two of you, sitting by the sea and indulging in each other’s company with deep (or absolute random) conversations to the sides with the ambient sound of crashing waves. Does this already look like a plan? Haven’t we all been waiting for this moment after seeing this scene in Wake Up Sid? STARBOOKING How about lying under the sky full of stars? (A photo by Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) Jeena koi tumse seekhe is what Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun tells Katrina Kaif’s Laila when she plans that impromptu date under the stars in the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The utter calm and peace with a whiff of romance that this particular scene exudes should be your clue to what to do this Valentine’s Day to make it special. PANORAMIC SUNSET Enjoy a sunset with your partner like Bunny and Naina did at Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Is there anything more romantic than being in each other’s arms and enjoying a sunset in a scenic location? Savor your favorite snacks (we recommend the pizza), have those warm conversations, read a handwritten letter to your partner, and soak up the blissful moment with gratitude. So, plan a road trip to a serene sunset with your partner this Valentine’s Day and recreate that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani moment. TERRACE TIME A photo of Vicky Donor Nothing beats old school to chatter (terrace) wala romance! Whether it’s Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in OK Jaanu, or Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in Vicky Donor, Bollywood movies have time and time again melted our hearts with romantic scenes shot on terraces. To surprise your bae with a cute date, beautify your usual date spot i.e. the to chatter, and have a fantastic time together. PS: You won’t even have to fight the bustling cafe crowds. Posted on: February 8, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/lifestyle/what-s-hot/story/4-date-ideas-borrowed-straight-out-of-bollywood-to-make-valentines-day-even-more-special-youre-welcome-2332142-2023-02-08 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos