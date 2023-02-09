



A new real estate listing from actor-turned-artist Jim Carrey offers a glimpse of the longtime star’s art-filled Los Angeles home, which could be yours, for a whopping $28.9 million. The sprawling two-acre estate in the city’s Brentwood neighborhood includes a 12,700-square-foot ranch house where Carrey has lived for 30 years. It is on sale with Sotheby’s International Realty. Every night the owls would sing me lullabies and every morning I would sip my cup of coffee with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant tall pine tree, Carrey told thethe wall street journalcalling the house a place of enchantment and inspiration. Over the decades, the actor, who has painted since childhood, has filled much of the space with his own art, especially after he split from actress Jenny McCarthy in 2010 after five years of dating. Hooray, we’re all broken on the living room wall. Hooray, we're all broken on the living room wall. The brick-fronted home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus a gym, tennis court, outdoor yoga and meditation platform, rock-lined pool with waterfall, spa and a pool house with infrared sauna and hammam. Among the works seen on the walls of the house are the massive painting by Carrey Hooray, we're all brokenhanging behind the sofa in a white-walled living room under a wood-beamed ceiling with skylights. He was quoted describing the work: "So-called reality is energy and color creating forms that arise out of nothingness. Broken characters dancing for each other filled with pain and peas, sharing a frequency, but believing they are apart. Carrey also has work outside, with his sculpture Ayla, of a naked woman looking through a window frame, displayed on the lawn. Other custom decor details include costumes from some of Carrey's most memorable film roles, such as the green Riddler costume from batman forever. Ayla on the grass. The artwork and costumes don't come with the house, but they make prominent appearances in many of the photos on the listing and some of Carrey's work is always listed with Signature Gallery Group, which held a solo exhibition of his work in Las Vegas in 2017. It was the Signature Galleries that helped bring Carrey's artistic side to light with a six-minute documentary film, I needed colorthe same year. In the years since, the actor has made headlines for sharing his political cartoons skewering President Donald Trump on Twitter before leaving the social media platform in December to protest its new owner, Elon Musk. Carrey, who showed his art with Maccaron gallery in Los Angeles, has also been among celebrities to join the NFT space in recent years, releasing a wellness-inspired piece to benefit the charity Feeding America in 2022. See more photos of the house below. Hooray, we’re all broken on the living room wall. Hooray, we're all broken on the living room wall.





