Mansion Global Daily: Robert Pattinson Buys Spanish Colonial in Hollywood Hills





Owners of Britain’s 6.7 billion properties remain a mystery Who owns a significant share of real estate in the UK? The British government would like to know. According to research by the anti-corruption non-profit organization Transparency International, almost 52,000 UK properties, owned by offshore companies and worth a total of 6.7 billion ($8.08 billion), have not not registered their beneficial owners before the January 31 deadline, following implementation. of UK Beneficial Ownership Registry policy in August. Hidden through an opaque offshore ownership system, these properties may belong to oligarchs, money launderers or sanctioned individuals. AM City Short-term rentals could have a bright future in Saudi Arabia Industry insiders expect strong demand for short-term rentals in Saudi Arabia. Highlighting the nations goal to be one of the world’s top five tourist destinations by 2030, and the recent launch of the kingdoms’ own version of Airbnb, property management company Frank Porter predicts that short rentals term will see increased investment in the near future. Accelerating demand for short-term rentals will drive growth in the sector as more investors buy multiple properties to rent out on the short-term market, chief executive Anna Skigin said. This accelerated growth will benefit [Saudi Arabia]real estate investors and visiting tourists, as they will have more choice in terms of accommodation. The National January Las Vegas Home Sales Crater Does the house always win? According to Las Vegas Realtors, home sales in Southern Nevada fell in January, with home and condo/townhouse transactions dropping 48.3% and 44% year-over-year, respectively. Property prices in the area also fell from a year earlier, with the median price of existing single-family homes at $425,000, down 2.3% year-over-year and up. down 11.8% from the May 2022 high of $482,000. Despite the current price trend, the value of existing single-family homes in Nevada is still triple what it was at the post-recession low of January 2012, when the median price for such a property was $118,000. World Property Review Batman star Robert Pattinson buys Hollywood Hills home for $5.3 million Actor Robert Pattinson, star of the Twilight series and more recently The Batman, bought a 1939 Spanish Colonial home in the Hollywood Hills with his girlfriend, model and singer Suki Waterhouse. The couple dropped $5.3 million on the house, which itself has a storied Hollywood history. In 2014, the property was owned by Gossip Girl creator Stephanie Savage, who sold the house in 2018 to Grammy-winning musician Beck and his then-wife, actress Marissa Ribisi. They in turn sold it to Mr. Pattinson and Mrs. Waterhouse. The property features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen, outdoor fire pit, and plunge pool. Dirt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mansionglobal.com/articles/mansion-global-daily-robert-pattinson-buys-spanish-colonial-in-hollywood-hills-01675878886 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos