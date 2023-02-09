Luffy’s live-action actor embarks on a 3-month seafaring adventure





He is living the Pirate King’s dream.

“Wealth, fame, power. Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, has achieved everything this world has to offer. And so, many men head to the Grand Line to find the great treasure he left behind, the One Piece. The world has truly entered a great era of pirates! Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is set to premiere later this year. While waiting for all the episodes to be released on the streaming platform, why not embark on an epic adventure, as Monkey D. Luffy live action actor Inaki Godoy recently did? The 19-year-old Mexican actor surprised One Piece fans after announcing on his Instagram account that he was going on a big trip around the Caribbean Sea. To fully immerse himself in the role of Netflix, Luffy’s live-action actor Inaki Godoy tries out the action method by taking a long sea voyage. Inaki boarded a ship ready to sail around the Caribbean, a sea in the Atlantic Ocean bounded by Mexico and Central America. However, the actor will not be traveling for fun – rather he will be part of the ship’s crew, where he will learn to cook and clean. The hardest part? “It will be up to us to get to the next island,” he wrote on his Instagram. Screenshot by Kristine Tuting/ONE Esports To fully inhabit his role as pirate Luffy in Netflix’s live-action series, Inaki tries to play method. It is an approach to a role where the actors try to understand the path and the life of their characters in order to play them better. Much like Monkey D. Luffy, Inaki decided to go off on his own to experience what it’s like to live as a pirate for a total of 80 days. On this journey, he’ll sail around the sea like Nami, cook his own meals like Sanji, and maybe even defend himself and his crew like Zoro and Usopp. Credit: Toei Animation, Inaki Godoy The Luffy live-action actor will most likely return to his hometown in Mexico by the end of April. With Inaki away from civilization most of the time, fans are speculating that the live-action One Piece will air sometime in the second or third quarter when the young actor returns and is available for promotional shoots for the big pilot episode of the series. This is just speculation, and Inaki himself has yet to confirm an official release date for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series. Before landing the role of Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Inaki starred in other Netflix series “Who Killed Sara?” and “The Imperfects”. His most prominent role to date is Monkey D. Luffy, the main protagonist of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. The franchise follows the story of Luffy, a pirate who aspires to become the Pirate King and find the legendary treasure hidden by Gol D. Roger. Check out all the easter eggs we’ve spotted in the live action poster, which has the anime’s highest bounty, and what the world’s very first One Piece Gym looks like. Follow ONE Esports on Facebook for more anime news. READ MORE: Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action: Cast, Trailer, Episodes, Release Date

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneesports.gg/culture/luffy-live-action-actor-carribean-sea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos