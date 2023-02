‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery, Signature’s ‘Marmalade’ First Look

Signature Entertainment has released a first image of Joe Keery and Camila Morrone in the detective romance “Marmalade” ahead of the global sales launch at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin. “Marmalade” is the directorial debut of actor and screenwriter Keir O’Donnell. The film centers on the recently imprisoned Baron (Keery) who strikes up a friendship with his cellmate Otis (Aldis Hodge, “Black Adam”), a man with a history of prison escapes. As the pair hatch an escape plan together, Baron recalls the story of his meeting Marmelade (Morrone), the love of his life, and their scheme by Bonnie and Clyde to rob a bank in order to take caring for his sick mother and giving the couple the life they have always dreamed of. Keery is best known for his role as Steve Harrington on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, was on Disney’s ‘Free Guy’ and directed the horror comedy ‘Spree,’ which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. He will next be seen in the fifth episode of FX’s “Fargo.” Morrone was praised for her performance in Annabelle Attanasio’s “Mickey and the Bear,” which premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Award. Next up for her is the Prime Video series adaptation of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and in Patricia Arquette’s “Gonzo Girl” opposite Willem Dafoe. “Marmalade” is part of an EFM Signature roster, which includes Garrett Hedlund and Mel Gibson noir “Desperation Road,” the family adventure “Don’t Go Below” and the Mikey Madison-directed crime thriller “All Souls” that puts also starring Gerald Gillum aka G-Eazy. “Marmalade” is produced by Sarah Gabriel (“Bull”), Marc Goldberg (“The Estate”), James Harris (“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City”), Mark Lane (“A Banquet”) and Jason Shapiro. Goldberg said: “‘Marmalade’ has been a great collaboration with the filmmaker and crew. We are thrilled to have the brilliant Joe Keery star alongside rising star Camila Morrone in this exciting story and we can’t wait to get it started. for market buyers.

