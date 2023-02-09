Bollywood life and tinseltown talk







Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make their first appearance as a married couple

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance together after their magical wedding in Jaisalmer. The couple were clicked at Jaisalmer airport some time ago as they were leaving for New Delhi. Sidharth and Kiara got married in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh on February 7. For the ceremony, Kiara donned a pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, which featured intricate embroidery details of Roman architecture. The new bride chose Manish Malhotra’s diamond jewelry for her big day. The necklace features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand-cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds.

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Tracing her journey in Bollywood

It has been a year since the nightingale of India left its mortal home. However, Lata Mangeshkar has left a musical legacy for music lovers beyond language and regional barriers. Lata started his career in the 1940s. Lata’s first major break was with the song ‘Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora’, written by Nazim Panipat for the movie ‘Majboor’ in 1948. The song became her first major cinematic success and after that she recorded ‘Uthaye ja unke sitam’ for ‘Andaz’ and Aayega Aanewala for ‘Mahal’ in 1949, which sealed her fate forever. Whether it was a Shah Rukh Khan movie or a Salmaan Khan movie, Lata’s voice became indispensable to their movie songs in the 1990s. Lata will be remembered through the ages. Mathew McCoughney will lend his voice to the animated series “Elvis”are

Matthew McConaughey is set to play the late actor-singer Elvis Presley in Netflix’s upcoming animated series. News Matthew McConaughey will lend his voice for ‘Agent Elvis’, Netflix’s upcoming animated series due out in March this year “Once in a while man does the impossible,” McConaughey’s Elvis says in the teaser, which is dropped February 6 “All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world.” Raveena Tandon in a relationship with Sanjay Dutt

Raveena, who recently dabbled with Padma Shri, will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year hiatus in upcoming romantic comedy “Ghudchadi.” She was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash. She also has “Patna Shukla” in her chat. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and is produced by Arbaz Khan. She’s also set to headline an upcoming series for Disney+ streamer Hotstar, Variety reported. be very special to me because i’ve always loved to challenge myself and reinvent myself with every character i’ve ever played and this show gave me that all i can say is stay tuned for fun,” she said. Kangana Ranaut is ready for “Chandramukhi 2”

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday reached Hyderabad for the second schedule of his upcoming movie ‘Chandramukhi 2’. Directed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy “Chandramukhi”, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. In “Chandramukhi 2”, Kangana will play the role of a court dancer of the King, who was known for her beauty and dancing skills. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, Kangana will also be seen in the upcoming period drama. “Emergency” which also marks her first solo film as a director. “Emergency revolves around the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the lead role of the late politician.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/126697-bollywood-life-and-talk-of-the-tinseltown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos