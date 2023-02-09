Nothing but Virushka’s wedding on a loop





Fans were weary but couldn’t contain their excitement as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani delayed posting their wedding photos. Everyone was thrilled to see what they looked like, what they wore and which designer they chose. While the newlyweds won hearts with their dream union, netizens are currently stalking the Bollywood pairs for copying Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Scroll below for more details. It was Virushka who initially started the trend of low-key weddings. They ditched the usual big wedding, including members of the industry, and opted for an intimate wedding in Italy. Anushka opted for a pastel lehenga, which was one of a kind and the trend is followed by brides to this day. Above all, it is the happy images of their marriage that have been recreated by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, among other Bollywood couples. For her wedding, Kiara Advani also ditched the usual reds and opted instead for a custom ombre lehenga in hues of empress pink. Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, opted for a metallic gold sherwani. The wedding outfits were indeed dreamy and suited the couple perfectly. But netizens couldn’t help but notice how the tones resembled what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wore during their ceremony. Netizens took to social media and mentioned how BTown celebrities over the years have copied Virushka. One user wrote, Nothing but Virat and Anushka weeding is on a loop. Nothing but Virat and Anushka weeding is on repeat. pic.twitter.com/pXZ0kXU4Hd — Ranjan Sharma (@Sharmajoge) February 7, 2023 Another commented, anushka and virat have really set the tone for bollywood weddings anushka and virat really set the tone for bollywood weddings pic.twitter.com/RWcVXyUDwl — kru IRIS DAY (@sapphicforlwt) February 7, 2023 Anushka wore pink and on her wedding and all other colors ceased to exist for Indian brides, a comment read. Anushka wore pink and at her wedding and all other colors ceased to exist for Indian brides. – (@SendCheesecake) February 7, 2023 One user wrote, I can’t believe that Anushka Sharmas really contributing to society is not her role in Baaja Baraat group but her wedding lehenga I can’t believe that Anushka Sharmas’ real contribution to society is not her role in the Baaja Baraat group but her wedding lehenga — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) February 8, 2023 Kudos to Virat n Anushka for starting this wedding day Instagram photo trend, a fan wrote. Kudos to Virat n Anushka for starting this wedding day Instagram photo trend pic.twitter.com/3JoHpAbT1m — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) February 7, 2023 Once Virat and Anushka have laughed in their marriage and the rest is history, read a comment. Once Virat and Anushka laughed in their marriage and the rest is history. pic.twitter.com/acaY9v9lf1 — Harshkhatwa (@harshkhatwa) February 7, 2023 Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must Read: John Abraham Expresses Desire For Jim In Pathaan Prequel: I Don’t Know What Aditya Chopra Has In Mind Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

