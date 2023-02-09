‘Dances With Wolves’ actor accused of rape in 2018 at PNW





Canadian police confirmed Tuesday they are pursuing a criminal case against a former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor who was arrested last week and charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. Nathan Chasing Horse, also known as Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, was arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home he shares with his five wives. He has been charged with eight crimes in Nevada, including sexual assault, sex trafficking and child abuse. Authorities said the crimes date back to the early 2000s and span several states, including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where Chasing Horse has lived for a decade. Prior to his arrest, the 46-year-old had been the subject of a months-long investigation by Las Vegas police following a tip-off last October from Canadian law enforcement who identified Chasing Horse as a suspect in a 2018 rape in British Columbia. village of Keremeos, near the Washington State border. sergeant. Kris Clark of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Chasing Horse has been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the 2018 crime. He said a warrant of judgment against Chasing Horse in Canada had been issued two days after his arrest in Nevada, but declined to release further details. California attorney Alexandra Kazarian, who has been tapped by Chasing Horse to replace its public defender, did not immediately respond to email and phone requests Tuesday for comment regarding the new case in Canada. Former Chasing Horse public defender Michael Wilfong has not commented on any of the allegations. As the number of criminal cases against Chasing Horse increases, his ex-daughter spoke out on Tuesday in support of the victims. In a statement, Quannah Chasinghorse, a model who has appeared on the covers of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Japan, distanced herself from her father, saying she had little contact with him and was raised by his mother. mother and stepfather, who died in 2017. “I support the victims of Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse,” she said. “I pay tribute to the immense courage it takes for survivors to tell their stories, especially publicly.” Chasing Horse starred as Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film. Since then, he has earned a reputation among the tribes of the United States and Canada as a self-proclaimed “healer”. Las Vegas police say Chasing Horse abused that position, describing him in their search warrant as the leader of a cult known as The Circle that had taken underage wives for two decades. He was also banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations. Chasing Horse remains being held without bond in a downtown Las Vegas jail. He is due in court on Wednesday, when a judge is expected to rule on his custody status after hearing testimony from investigators, victims and relatives of Chasing Horse.

