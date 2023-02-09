The Intrusive Side of Hollywood Romance

It is a craze; follow the drama of your favorite stars, learn about their romance and who they might pursue next on the dating scene. Many say celebrities are for entertainment, after all.

Of course, with celebrity drama, there’s only one way for us to get this information since we don’t know these people in real life. It’s easy to forget, but everything we learn about celebrities comes first through the critical prism of the media.

With the constant thirst for more information on the hottest celebrity couples, it’s no wonder some organizations are willing to go to such lengths for pictures and interviews. Celebrity drama keeps them going by entertaining audiences.

However, interfering in an actor’s life can go too far. The media can play a drastic role in chasing stars for stories and asking intrusive questions for the scoop. However, fans enforce these actions by limiting the people they idolize from a private life for their personal entertainment.

Molly Sheahan, a freshman at LAS, agreed, saying there’s more than one way celebrity relationships are hurt.

I’ve seen relationships (being) ridiculed on the internet for a very long time, Sheahan said.

The internet is how many of us access information about our favorite celebrity couples. However, we must recognize how we obtain this information.

Naturally, a lot of intimate romance news comes from the celebrity couples themselves. There can be many motivating factors for disclosing private information, such as establishing relatability, maintaining popularity, or simpler reasons.

Media professor Chris Evans (not just Chris Evans) said one reason could be that the exposure benefits the celebrities themselves.

If a celebrity voluntarily releases information to the public, it’s likely for a number of reasons, but one of them is definitely profit, Evans said.

Evans clarified that while celebrities can be particularly intentional with what they show to the public, fans may not understand it. This can be useful for public relations stunts or specially organized relationships for stars to gain fans and fame.

High-level people who intentionally put themselves in the public eye will know that when they go in public or allow something to be seen in public, it’s likely going to be picked up by someone, Evans said.

Most of what is seen on social media regarding celebrity relationships has been recorded by paparazzi or gossip columns that have been known to be too intrusive towards celebrities in the past.

Shehzad Bajowala, a first-year engineering student, said sometimes the information they try to dig up is useless.

Bajowala specifically cited the incident of Princess Diana’s death, as she was killed in a car crash while being chased by cameramen.

There’s no doubt the paparazzi are going too far, Bajowala said.

However, it is important to remember that the paparazzi are not representative of the entire media world.

Paparazzi are a different breed from the average or more traditional journalist, Evans said.

Emily Hays, a reporter for Illinois Public Media, explained how paparazzi can be seen as giving the reporting world a bad name.

Sometimes it feels like everyone is very suspicious of how I’m going to portray them,” Hays said, speaking about her work involving reporting on structural inequality.

Hays also mentioned that professional journalists have a much better understanding of consent when working with celebrities than paparazzi.

Since much of the information paparazzi collect about celebrity couples is not necessarily taken of their own free will, the question of accuracy must also be questioned.

People are very suspicious of the media, Hays said. And there are very legitimate reasons for that.

Once this medium is released, the main factor affecting celebrity romances is how the public reacts to them. A common behavior of celebrity fans is to ship a pair of artists or celebrities they like, forcing a relationship on their minds.

I believe casting celebrities in real life definitely crosses a lot of boundaries, Sheahan said. It’s not up to the media consumer to interfere in the lives of celebrities, and a lot of people take it to an extremely toxic level.

Sending fictional characters into shows or movies is also extremely common.

Fictional characters can be more open to interpretation. Once he starts entering people’s real lives, that’s where the real trouble begins, Sheahan added.

Bajowala discussed how shipping real people can have a hugely negative effect on celebrities and their relationships on a very personal level.

If you’re constantly trying to put a label on a relationship, or trying to affirm a relationship between two people, it may just defeat the purpose of trying to get to know someone, Bajowala said.

While the public and mainstream celebrity fans could clearly take a step back, the media also has some responsibility for what it is responsible for broadcasting to the world.

The press must be aware of what it chooses to amplify, Evans said.

Amplifying the relationships of people we don’t even know on a personal level seems much more serious when put into perspective. Maybe it’s best to leave celebrity romances private even if the public shows no signs of letting go of their obsessions.

I think people just need to understand the boundaries better and start treating celebrities like they’re real people, Sheahan said.

