Shah Rukh Khan’s film will be Bollywood’s second highest earner





Shah Rukh Khan in a photo of Pathane At Shahrukh Khan’s Pathane has currently made Rs 430.25 crore at the Indian box office and will exceed the lifetime collection of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) at today’s end of business, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Pathane raised Rs 7.50 crore on day 14 Producers Yash Raj Films have slashed weekday ticket prices as the film’s second week draws to a close. Once Pathane pushes the hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 in third place, it will be the second highest earner in Bollywood after the Hindi dub of Baahubali: the conclusion. Pathanestarring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, opened in theaters worldwide on January 25. “Pathane will go through the lifetime business of KGF 2 Hindi (2nd highest) today (Wednesday). Big Question: Will Pathane exceed Bahahubali 2 Hindi in the next few days? (Week 2) Friday Rs 13.50 crore, Saturday Rs 22.50 crore, Sunday Rs 27.50 crore, Monday Rs 8.25 crore, Tuesday Rs 7.50 crore. Total: 430.25 crore rupees. Hindi. India biz”, tweeted Taran Adarsh. Note that tickets were sold at a reduced rate on Monday and Tuesday. The Telugu and Tamil dubs of Pathane made Rs 25 lakh on Tuesday, bringing the total earned by dubbed versions to Rs 15.95 crore. The Hindi and dubbed versions combined have so far grossed Rs 446.20 crore at the Indian box office. See Taran Adarsh’s tweets here: #pathaan will cross *lifetime biz* from #KGF2#Hindi [2nd highest] Today [Wed] Big Question: Will #pathaan exceed #Baahubali2#Hindi in the coming days? [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 22.50 cr, Sun 27.50 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.50 cr. Total: 430.25 cr. #Hindi. #India business. pic.twitter.com/9dLRhKU4yg Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2023 #pathaan#tamil + #telugu [Week 2]: Fri 50 lakes, Sat 75 lakes, Sun 1 cr, Mon 30 lakes, Tue 25 lakes. Total: 15.95 cr. NOTE: #pathaan#Hindi + #tamil + #telugu *combined* biz: 446.20 cr. #India business. Net BOC. Taran Adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2023 Pathanedirected by Siddharth Anand, takes place in the YRF Spy universe which also contains Salman Khan Tiger movies and War, with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Shah Rukh Khan, in his first full role since 2018 Zeroplays a RAW agent the titular Pathane which takes on agent-turned-terrorist Jim, played by John Abraham, with the help of Deepika Padukone’s character. Featured Video of the Day Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra paint the city red

