Why Hollywood fears a possible writers’ strike and work stoppage

In January 2020, the most popular film on Netflix was “Don’t Look Up”, a new disaster comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. But the second most popular movie was “Just Go With It,” a 2011 Adam Sandler film that had just started streaming on the service.

Timothy Dowling, who co-wrote the screenplay for this film, watched with anticipation a film he had made more than a decade before it inexplicably climbed the Netflix charts. But when his next residual check arrived, he received a nasty surprise. “I haven’t seen any noticeable change in the residuals I’ve gotten,” Dowling says, referring to the money film and TV talent get when their movies or shows air, syndicate, or appear on home entertainment platforms. He was confused. “Obviously Netflix paid money for it,” he says. “But does this money trickle down to the writer?”

The streaming economy — and the writer’s place in it — will be a central theme in upcoming discussions between Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America. The union’s current contract expires on May 1 and the industry is preparing for a major battle and what could be the first strike in 15 years. This is making the entertainment industry increasingly anxious. Studio heads, producers and streaming executives are terrified that if the writers leave, production will shut down, putting people out of work and jeopardizing an industry already experiencing a perfect storm of financial pressures. , of growing debt For decline in stock prices, with the possibility of a recession on the horizon. If that’s not enough, entertainment companies must also strike new deals with major unions representing directors and actors, who could also take picket lines if their terms aren’t met.

“A strike would be devastating,” says Tom Nunan, founder of Bull’s Eye Entertainment and former senior executive at NBC and United Paramount Network (now The CW). “This comes at a time when there is so much uncertainty about the future. You are already seeing a huge contraction in the industry, with companies laying off thousands of people and streamers undergoing their own retrenchment after several years. of prosperity.

The Directors Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire June 30. The DGA has warned studios that its members also have major issues to deal with when it comes to industry changes that are eating into the income of daily writers.

The WGA, however, feels emboldened, having beaten major talent agencies in a high-stakes battle over television packaging. And there is a feeling that if the guild doesn’t act aggressively now, it risks jeopardizing the financial health of its members at a time when studios and streaming services adopt profit models that threaten the old way writers made money.

“The WGA has become very self-reliant through its success in getting its members to fire all of their agents during its dispute with the agencies over packaging fees and financial interests,” says Ivy Kagan Bierman, president of the entertainment union group. at Loeb & Loeb. “It demonstrated to WGA leadership that ‘our members are with us. They support us. They will do what we want them to do. This gives them leverage. »

If a strike occurs, many TV shows will have to stop production because no one will be available to write new episodes. Movies won’t stop shooting immediately because there are finished scripts waiting to be made. However, these films won’t have a writer on hand to jump-start dialogue or fix plot issues. In recent months, production companies and studios have started shelving projects in anticipation of a downturn.

Certain areas of the business will not be significantly affected. The WGA tried to recruit reality and animation writers, but with limited success, so that these types of shows could continue to be produced. But that’s not enough to keep the business running at a time when it needs to keep making money.

Despite growing fears that a strike is looming, some studio executives are optimistic that such an outcome can be avoided. In recent weeks, the union has sought to quell expectations that a strike is inevitable. After all, such talk can fuel an image of WGA management as brash and eager to shut down Hollywood — what union loyalists say is simply untrue.

“The idea that the Writers Guild wants to knock Hollywood off a cliff is absolutely, ridiculously wrong,” says Glen Mazzara, a veteran producer of shows like “The Shield” and “The Walking Dead.” “This is misinformation spread by many different parties. The leadership of the Writers Guild is incredibly thoughtful, incredibly knowledgeable on these issues. They will not take unnecessary risks. He adds: “They take risks.

But, he says, those risks paid off. During the 2007-08 strike, the writers secured an agreement that “new media” – now called streaming – would be covered by the contract. And in the recent fight with agencies, they eliminated the decades-old practice of talent agents collecting packaging fees from studios for helping put together new TV and film projects. For decades, packaging has generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for agencies. The WGA, however, claimed the wrap was also a massive conflict of interest for the agents, one that left the guild urging its members to part ways with agents who refused to end the practice.

Several authors say that the stakes of the discussions to come with the studios are just as important.

“The issues in this negotiation have to do with a very simple thing, which is the ability of television writers to make a living without being rich independently,” says Marc Guggenheim, executive producer of “Arrow” and “ DC’s Legends”. of tomorrow. ” It really is that simple. It’s about whether being a journeyman television writer is still a viable career.

Writers parade in Hollywood in 2007.

Matthew Simmons/WireImage/Getty Images

At the pinnacle of the profession, Netflix is ​​doling out nine-figure sums to marquee showrunners like “American Horror Story” guru Ryan Murphy and “Bridgerton” creator Shonda Rhimes. But that’s not the reality for most writers, who say it has become increasingly difficult to support the middle class.

Residual fees have long provided a cushion for writers, actors and directors, helping them sustain themselves between projects. Formulas for calculating these fees have traditionally been based on TV series reruns and movie titles aired on the four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. But as the vast majority of content produced today ends up reaching consumers on the servers of streaming platforms, that residue has dried up.

“If the result of this streaming model is to drive down salaries across the board for talent, at some point talent has to back off,” says “MacGyver” and “The Good Doctor” producer Jim Adler. “People need to earn a living.”

Writers also fend off industry trends that have lengthened the development process and limited employment opportunities for writers. The WGA is particularly focused on “mini-rooms”, which replace traditional writers’ rooms in many shows.

A mini-room is both shorter in duration and smaller in terms of personnel. Instead of hiring an entire crew, a showrunner might have two or three writers work for six to eight weeks to develop a show before it goes into production — and often before it even gets greenlit. This has the effect of loading fewer writers with more work for less pay. It also means that writers don’t get hands-on experience producing shows.

“We learn to do television by doing television,” says Mazzara. “That experience working with actors and directors is really important when you’ve just developed a TV show. So it’s a real problem. »

Screenwriters are traditionally paid by the episode. But the number of episodes per season has decreased, although the time needed to write a full season has remained the same. The WGA negotiated “duration protection,” which is a mechanism to pay writers for extra time spent per episode. But many authors think this doesn’t go far enough and want a more aggressive approach.

Others have also become annoyed with the “notes” process, in which they will have to write the same episode over and over. “They ask for constant rewrites,” says Guggenheim. “It’s an abusive process.”

Writers are also angry with streamers over the abrupt cancellation of finished shows by networks looking to save money, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery to mothball the film “Batgirl” to benefit from a tax deduction. These moves have left many union members in a combative mood. “I think the vast majority of writers are willing to strike over these existential issues,” Guggenheim says. “The vast majority of writers – they live hand to mouth.”

At the same time, no one wants to strike. Many remember the 2007-08 strike, which shut down Hollywood for three months. It was an exhausting and emotional experience, and very disruptive both for the industry as a whole and for individual careers.

If another strike occurs in 2023, it would upset a company struggling to recover from the pandemic and already experiencing cutbacks. Companies like Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have signaled to Wall Street that they are seriously considering cutting costs as they seek to pay off debt they have accrued from building their streaming libraries or from mega-mergers. These companies don’t have much choice: Investors have soured on the entertainment business after seeing how much red ink it bleeds to build a streaming audience. And they no longer measure quarterly success in terms of the number of new subscribers added, but in terms of cash flow and profits. This could cause problems when trying to compromise with writers who feel they are being deprived of their fair share of the spoils.

“The whole city is in the throes of fear, anxiety, and depression, and that’s without there being a massive strike,” says Peter Newman, MBA/MFA program director at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. “Companies are bleeding money and no one has come up with a compelling business plan for the next decade. There may not be enough pieces of the pie for everyone.

If an agreement cannot be reached, a work stoppage could cause a lot of pain.

“Nobody wants to burn it all down,” says Spiro Skentzos, co-chair of the WGA’s LGBTQ+ Writers’ Committee. “The majority of everyone wants to move on – like, can we get the negotiations done and get it done so we can move on?