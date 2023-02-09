Parambrata Chatterjee: I would love to be offered the role of John Abraham in Pathaan

Parambrata Chatterjee is seen playing a Naxal leader in the Sony LIV web-seriesJehanabad‘. In an exclusive interview with Firstposts Lachmi Deb Roy, he says the role he plays is very similar to his real character. Hailing from a Bengali family, he believes that whether you support politics or not, every home would have a 1970s story that has been passed down as urban legend or folklore. As Ritwik Ghataks’ great-nephew, he thinks there weren’t many expectations of him when he started out as an actor because, unlike Satyajit Ray, Ghatak was not a famous filmmaker. He says that with the coming of the digital platform, different kinds of sensibilities have the opportunity to explore the content, which is closer to their sensibilities.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What attracted you to the role of your recently released web series Jehanabad?

What attracted me Jehanabad was the fact that although in terms of screen time, some other characters have more than me, but every time this character appears on screen in every episode, it’s kind of like love at first sight. There is something very striking about this character, and it is around the activities of this particular person that the whole narrative revolves. Another thing that attracted me was the backdrop against which shows that Jehanabad it’s a love story and on the other hand it’s an intense social drama that unfolds. It shows the class struggle. The backdrop is that of left-wing politics. I come from Bengal so I can identify with it.

Since you are also from Bengal, you will understand that whether you support politics or not, every household would have a history of the 70s that has been passed down as urban legend or folklore. I am a politically and socially aware person. So I had my share of stories and learning and reading as I grew up, and doing something that you can’t make work in a piece of fiction, which deals with that kind of political context of life everyday was exciting for me.

How much do you relate to your character Deepak Kumar in Jehanabad ?

Deepak Kumar, the character that I play, I feel that part of him is like me. He is a conscious person, he went to good universities and he is someone who can talk about international politics, Indian economy and Greek philosophy too. But there is a part of Deepak’s character that is very different from mine. I come from a middle class Bengali family background whereas Deepak Kumar comes from a low caste Bihari background where he grew up seeing a lot of injustices done to his community and people. There’s a part that looks a lot like my character and a part that doesn’t. I tried to dive deep into the mind of Deepak Kumar.

You are a well-known actor in the Bengali film industry. Tell us about your background in the entertainment industry and as the great-nephew of famous filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, were there any expectations from you in the industry?

No, the fact is, unlike Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak received his accolades long after his death. Ray is kind of celebrated as you know, as a combination of populism and sensible cinema. Ritwik Ghatak, on the other hand, has always been a bit of a rebel of a radical, so he’s less popular, if I can be very frank, he’s less popularly received than Ray. Also Ghatak was a troubled personality, his life was not as smooth and clean as Ray.

So nobody really expected anything from me and especially a lot of people didn’t know for a very long time that I was the great-nephew of the Ghataks, which was kind of an advantage for me. And now, having accomplished more than two decades in the film industry, I think I’m incredibly proud and incredibly attached to my lineage. And that really helped me. I am very connected to my extended family and I learn from them. But I never really tried to live up to expectations because there were none in the first place. But there are certain ideas that I think I’m getting from my family that run through my veins. I grew up in the extended family, and a family that always talked about music, literature, culture, or politics, all of that made me who I am today, but it’s more on a subconscious level .

How is the style of working in the Bengali film industry different from Bollywood?

I think the difference is that, you know, in Bombay people work for ticket size, the market size is much bigger, but the stakes are higher, so I think there’s a certain zeal to respond to this market. Whereas in Bengal, I think you know it doesn’t matter what you do because your market size is still much smaller. So you take care of that and on top of that in Mumbai people from all over the country are working. They are, they are all foreigners. So they always have to prove themselves.

In the film industry of Kolkata, they all come from the same place. So they have that quintessential Bengali lethargy that is very evident in their working style. In Kolkata, things are moving at a somewhat relaxed pace. In Mumbai, on the other hand, it’s much more aggressive this way, because everyone is trying to prove their point.

What do you think of the changing roles with the digital platform?

This is a great moment for actors, creators and directors. The content is different; the scenario is different. I think people with different kinds of sensitivities have the ability to explore content, which is closer to their sensitivities. I myself am an example of what is a great thing to happen.

OTT don’t box you with a hero, a heroine, are you ok with that?

In a country like ours, a hero figure will always be there. I mean, if you’re going out in the street when you’re shooting, and there’s a crew of 100 people, for the crowd the first question will be who’s the hero and who’s the heroine? So our culture revolves around central epithermal figures, eponymous figures that we loosely call heroes and heroines. It will always be there. But at least some part of the population is sensitized to different kinds of heroes, heroes who challenge the idea of ​​heroism, or so it does.

What is your vision of the evolution of cinema?

THE Pathane effect is still there, the experience of going to the cinema and watching a cinema will still be there. But a film for the theater must be such that it is worth your money and above all your time and your trip to the theater. But the habit of watching more intense things in your living room, on your connected television is also a parallel force that has evolved and a force to be reckoned with. So that’s the evolution of cinema that’s happened in recent years.

Is this the best time to be an actor?

I think it’s the best time to be creative, in general in the audiovisual medium. Whether you’re a director, whether you’re an actor, but because I think it also makes you work for OTT who also does a director and a producer, it sort of works as a leveler. Because there is no room for indulgence. I mean, it’s not always just this formula that you have six people telling you no, it doesn’t work that works. None of us know what works. But at least this practice of being leveled up and coming out of your indulgent little sleep is also a practice that is a practice of necessity, I think.

What do you have to say about the script changes?

I think it got a little more scientific. I mean, when I interact with writers now, you hear terms that actually come from the world of serious writing, as opposed to the type of writing before. Now it’s more about character arcs. It’s more about structure and following a certain thing even when you try to break out of that structure, you have to know that structure. So that led to a more scientific approach to writing, which I think is fantastic.

Do you ever want to make a typical Bollywood movie?

Totally would love it if something like the role of John Abraham in Pathane is offered to me.

