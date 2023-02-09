As Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani ceremony would have cost 6 crores, here are the most expensive Bollywood weddings





All Bollywood weddings always leave fans excited. The latest marriage news making the headlines and making the most noise are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The couple got married at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. But did you know that Sidharth and Kiaras’ wedding was a big ceremony? Even though it is a trend to have a low-key wedding, the cost is quite opposite. According to an article in the Economic Times, the palace where Sidharth and Kiara are getting married charges them with a bomb. Well, on that note, we thought we would share with you a list of the most expensive Bollywood weddings that will surely leave you in shock. Take a look at the most expensive Bollywood weddings: Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani: According to Economic Times reports, the palace costs around 1.5 crore rupees, which can go up to 2 crore rupees during peak season. Considering that the wedding of Sidharth and Kiara Advanis took place for three days, it is said that the wedding had cost nothing less than Rs 6 crores. Well, that’s a crazy number. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had the most beautiful wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Since we mentioned them here, their wedding would have cost around Rs 4 crore. After their intimate wedding, Katrina and Vicky shared their photos and wrote, Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that has brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had a destination wedding as they got married in Lake Como, Italy on November 14, 2018. They had a South Indian wedding as well as a Sindhi wedding. Talking about the cost, he charged them around a huge amount of Rs 77 million. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who apparently started the dream wedding trend, had the most expensive Bollywood wedding ever. The numbers will probably make your eyes pop out of their sockets, no kidding. According to reports, Virushka’s wedding cost them around Rs 100 crore. Well, it’s certainly nothing less than a blockbuster movie. The two tied the knot on December 11, 2017 at a lavish 800-year-old villa in Tuscany, Italy. Wedding photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a big wedding in 2018. The couple not only had a Christian wedding but also a Hindu-style wedding. The two were married at Umaid Bhavan and they spent approx. Rs 4 crore on marriage. While sharing the photos, PeeCee wrote, And forever begins now Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding photo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan: The wedding of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took place on April 20, 2007. Apparently, their grand ceremony cost them around Rs 6 crore. Wedding photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was a royal wedding considering it was the wedding of the Nawabs. That said, the cost of the wedding is also quite high as they spent Rs 10 crore. Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012 and now have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Wedding photo of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Read also: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: A love story that will make you believe in fairy tales

