Rare characters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

Several new character encounters and remote encounters are coming to Disneys Hollywood Studios throughout February 2023, some for a limited time and others on a permanent basis. This article takes a look at DHS regular and rare characters, as well as our thoughts on other entertainment needs of this park.

Let’s start at the front of the park, where Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl now spawn next to Echo Lake across from Hollywood & Vine. This dynamic duo is currently doing meet & greets at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

With them, Edna Mode and Frozone appear as a distant observing figure rotating on the patch of grass at the end of Hollywood Boulevard (near Echo Lake and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway in the center of the park). All the characters of The Incredibles appear permanently at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At the main entrance to Star Wars: Galaxys Edge on Grand Avenue, you’ll find Goofy and Max Goof meet & greets. Goofy is dressed in his vacation outfit already seen during his remote viewing of the Tower of Terror, while Max Goof cosplays as Powerline from A wacky movie!

Max Goof has previously appeared as Powerline at Mickeys Not So Scary Halloween party and made an appearance as the character this month at DVC’s Moonlight Magic event (our photo below is of that). pulled). Prior to this, Max Goof appeared as himself during a remote sighting at Echo Lake.

Goofy and Max will appear on Grand Avenue near the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge entrance at 10:45am, 11:15am, 11:45am, 12:15pm, 12:45pm, 2:15pm, 2:45pm, 3:15pm, 3:45pm, 4:15pm, and 4:45pm.

Note that these are two separate encounters that are each (especially Max Goof as Powerline) popular, meaning you’ll have to queue twice to encounter both. We understand that these meet and greets for Goofs are ongoing, non-time limited magic.

Finally, Chip and Dale can be seen wandering the yard near the Hollywood Brown Derby in remote character encounters. Clarice Chipmunk can also be seen for Valentine’s Day, on a limited basis.

The big news is that after Clarice leaves, the Rescue Rangers will begin appearing as a traditional encounter at the Adventure Outpost near Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular on February 15, 2023. It will be an ongoing, never-ending encounter. date currently set (h/t Attractions).

It’s huge news for 90s kids who grew up on Disney Afternoon, because it’s the first permanentChip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers have been meeting and greeting each other for decades. (Disney California Adventure had one to promote the Disney+ movie for about a month last year.)

Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. It’s something my grandfather used to tell me often, and honestly, it’s his proverbial wisdom that never made sense to me. Probably the most famous horse gift could have needed a little more scrutiny. It could have helped win a war or something. With that in mind, our commentary will look at this horse-in-the-mouth giveaway…for security reasons.

I’ll start with the praise. I love seeing Disney’s Hollywood Studios receive love and other ways to fill the day. I also appreciate that some of these characters are strategically placed in “dead space” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The park has plenty of them, and it breathes life into areas that have been neglected or are otherwise uncrowded.

I also enjoy the mix of meet-and-greet and character-watching from a distance (or whatever they’re called now). The latter was one of the best additions of the phased reopening, and we openly hoped that this type of character encounter – mixed with traditional meet and greets – would become a permanent part of Walt Disney World.

Distant figures are great for livening up the park and providing entertainment value without having to wait in a long, slow queue. I’m glad to see there’s a healthy balance between the two types of character experiences, and I wish Walt Disney World did that with more characters that draw ridiculous expectations. (Looking at you, Jack Skellington!)

That said, this only scratches the surface of what Disney’s Hollywood Studios needs. These character additions are a step in the right direction, but frankly the resources could be put to better use in a more substantial way. As a reminder, here’s what Disney’s Hollywood Studios is still missing from pre-closure:

Citizens of Hollywood

Jedi Training Academy

Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacle

Journey of the Little Mermaid

As a reminder, we’ve been saying for over two years that Hollywood Studios is the most frustrating park in Walt Disney World. This article was published before the shutdown, when there was actually more do at DHS. Among other things, this is due to the very heavy nature of its lineup of attractions and the lack of side rides. There was a time during the phased reopening where this was particularly problematic, but it has improved a lot with the return of most live entertainment and live entertainment.

Now I’ve accepted the reality that the citizens of Hollywood are unlikely to return. It breaks my heart to type that phrase, and every time I walk into Universal Studios Hollywood (which has often been in 2023), I’m reminded of how much the streetmosphere and other atmospheric fun adds to the park.

Nonetheless, Citizens of Hollywood consists of expensive equity artists, is humorous, and does not feature Disney intellectual property. Unless there’s a Disney+ synergy show about the citizens of Hollywood, it’s hard to imagine them ever coming back. It’s sad, but I accepted.

However, the same cannot be said for Jedi Training Academy or Voyage of the Little Mermaid. While the latter was a bit long in the tooth, it could still be updated and help absorb crowds and fill days at DHS.

Then there’s Jedi Training Academy, which I can only assume didn’t make a comeback due to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. I don’t understandWhythat would be the reason for his end, but there is no other plausible explanation for his not returning. This stage show made an incredible impression on the guests and could have been used to help sell lightsabers. (Although I wonder if multiple lightsaber “shows” in the same park might have been his undoing. Still a dumb decision.)

Even if those specific shows and experiences don’t return, there are plenty of purpose-built, unused locations around Disney’s Hollywood Studios where more substantial “character stuff” could be created. Damn, exactly thatAlready exists for the Incredibles inPixar Place, which turned into a block of Municiberg a few years ago to help absorb the crowds at the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In case you missed or forgot, this block had a dance party in honor of Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone to celebrate their awesome deeds. In addition to the dance party, a meet-and-greet dedicated to Edna Mode on Pixar Place showcased some of her best creations. Also on Pixar Place, there were clues to Jack-Jack’s whereabouts.

This area of ​​Metroville at Pixar Place wasn’t anything special, but it wassomething. This gave the Incredibles characters their own place, and in a relatively busy area at the entrance to Toy Story Land. I’m surprised Walt Disney World didn’t choose to revive this. (Maybe there’s a reason for that, though? Metroville was a dead end.)

In addition to this, there are a number of under or totally unused locations around Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Turning any of them, even temporarily, into a place of 90s nostalgia with characters from Disney Afternoon and other cult classics would be awesome.

It’s something that infamous childless Millennials and parents with young children would absolutely eat, while introducing these beloved characters to a whole new generation. People my age love Rescue Rangers, Darkwing Duck, TaleSpin and DuckTales…and we are now, basically, the parks target audience. Why there hasn’t been more effort to target our childhood nostalgia absolutely baffles me. (Not just in the parks, but with more Disney+ reboots and other synergy games. There have been, but not enough.)

Ultimately, that’s what I want to see: more 1990s nostalgia at Walt Disney World. I’m pretty transparent about it. As previously shared in our Top 10 Rare Characters We Wish Walt Disney World Would Bring Backwe can’t be the only millennials paying too much for a ’90s night at the Magic Kingdom or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While we can argue all day about whether the ’90s were a good or bad decade for pop culture at large, there’s no denying that it was a great time for the company. The Disney Renaissance. Disney afternoon. The Disney decade. The heyday of the Eisner-Wells era. It was undeniably a good time to be a young Disney fan. It would be cool to see the company pay homage to that beloved era, and as the “most ’90s” theme park at Walt Disney World, it would make sense for DHS to be the epicenter of this event. But I digress. What were we talking about…rare characters from Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

YOUR THOUGHTS

What do you think of these new character encounters and remote sightings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Excited to see Max Goof as Powerline, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers or anyone else on your next visit to DHS? Do you chase characters when you visit the parks? Which rare characters would you like to see join the meet and greet lineup at Walt Disney World? Glad these meet and greets are happening, or do you want Disney’s Hollywood Studios to bring back more dedicated entertainment and stage shows? Agree or disagree with our comment? Hearing your feedback on your experiences is both interesting for us and helpful for other readers, so feel free to share your thoughts or questions below in the comments!