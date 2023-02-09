You’re Only A True Movie Buff If You Can Guess These Bollywood Movies From Their Southern Remakes





Bollywood is producing South Indian movie remakes and the whole Bollywood vs South debate has been going on for a while now but it seems that Bollywood still hasn’t learned from its past mistakes as many more remakes are going to be released in the future. days like Shehzada Selfie Bholaa and much more. As a Bollywood fan, I’ve picked out some of the most iconic southern Bollywood remakes, but let’s find out if you’re a true Bollywood fan or not, by seeing the OG movie screenshot and trying to guess the movies correctly: #1 disney stars Cut default

Research default

Tere naam default

Jai Ho default #2 disney stars Hi baby default

Khatta Meetha default

By Dana Dan default

Bhool Bhulaiyaa default #3 MX reader full house 2 default

full house default

Full House 3 default

Full House 4 default #4 disney stars Hera Phéri default

Golmaal default

Phir Hera Phéri default

Bhaagam Bhaag default #5 Lifestyle Queen default

Mil default

Pink default

Thapad default #6 Sri Sarvanaa Creations Saawariya default

Fanatic default

Rank of Basanti default

Ghajini default #7 Cinema PVP Baghi 2 default

Baaghi default

Heropanti default

Baghi 3 default #8 Parameswara Art Productions Sooryavanshi default

Singham’s Return default

Singham default

Simba default your result You are just amazing! You really are a fan, aren’t you? In fact, you could write a book about iconic Southern remakes! your result Seriously??? Bruh, you watch movies just to pass the time. And let us remind you that you have no idea what you’re missing. your result Good game! Ah, so you know what you’re talking about! Well, your knowledge of Bollywood is still not perfect, but nothing a catch-up won’t solve! your result Bow down! You have an eagle eye and you watch movies with great concentration! Share with your friends and see what they know?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/128864-guess-these-bollywood-films-from-their-south-remakes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos