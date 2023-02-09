Sonakshi along with Zaheer Iqbal, Govinda, Ayushmann attend Ramesh Taurani’s party. Bollywood

Tuesday saw not one but two weddings in the film industry. While only a select few flew to Jaisalmer for the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, many in Bollywood attended producer Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Everyone from Kiran Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana to Suniel Shetty were spotted at the event and posed for the paparazzi. Read also : Live updates on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding: Shahid and Mira return from Jaisalmer, celebs send vows

Sonakshi Sinha was seen with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. She was in an embroidered white outfit while Zaheer was in black. The two spotted Huma Qureshi and then posed with her. The trio were seen having a good laugh at the function. They also joined Ayushmann Khurrana for a photo. Huma was in a sheer black sari. Ayushmann wore a white shirt and black pants paired with an off-white blazer.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at Ramesh Taurani’s party. (Varinder Chawla)

Govinda also attended the reception with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja. Filmmaker Kiran Rao was seen in a red silk saree paired with a loose gray top. Raveena Tandon also attended the reception in a gold sari. Sophie Choudry was also spotted in a pink sari. Suniel Shetty and his actor son Ahan Shetty were also among the guests. The father-son duo pair up in black.

Kiran Rao, Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Fardeen Khan, Mika, Iulia Vantur at the wedding reception of Ramesh Taurani’s daughter. (Varinder Chawla)

Singer Mika was also part of the wedding reception. He joined Iulia Vantur to post for the paparazzi. Iulia was in a silk lehenga. Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kual Roy Kapur and Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted. Former actors Poonam Dhillon and Bhagyashree also attended the wedding reception.

Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and his wife Alvira Khan attended the reception. Actors Sharvari Wagh and Daisy Shah also attended the ceremony and were seen posing on the stairs in lehengas.

Ramesh Taurani is co-owner and managing director of Tips Industries Limited and has financed several films under his production banner. Many filmmakers including Abbas-Mastan, singers Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik and many others attended his daughter’s reception held at the Taj Lands End on Tuesday.