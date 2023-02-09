Entertainment
Sonakshi along with Zaheer Iqbal, Govinda, Ayushmann attend Ramesh Taurani’s party. Bollywood
Tuesday saw not one but two weddings in the film industry. While only a select few flew to Jaisalmer for the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, many in Bollywood attended producer Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Everyone from Kiran Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana to Suniel Shetty were spotted at the event and posed for the paparazzi. Read also : Live updates on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding: Shahid and Mira return from Jaisalmer, celebs send vows
Sonakshi Sinha was seen with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. She was in an embroidered white outfit while Zaheer was in black. The two spotted Huma Qureshi and then posed with her. The trio were seen having a good laugh at the function. They also joined Ayushmann Khurrana for a photo. Huma was in a sheer black sari. Ayushmann wore a white shirt and black pants paired with an off-white blazer.
Govinda also attended the reception with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina Ahuja. Filmmaker Kiran Rao was seen in a red silk saree paired with a loose gray top. Raveena Tandon also attended the reception in a gold sari. Sophie Choudry was also spotted in a pink sari. Suniel Shetty and his actor son Ahan Shetty were also among the guests. The father-son duo pair up in black.
Singer Mika was also part of the wedding reception. He joined Iulia Vantur to post for the paparazzi. Iulia was in a silk lehenga. Fardeen Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Kual Roy Kapur and Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor were also spotted. Former actors Poonam Dhillon and Bhagyashree also attended the wedding reception.
Filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and his wife Alvira Khan attended the reception. Actors Sharvari Wagh and Daisy Shah also attended the ceremony and were seen posing on the stairs in lehengas.
Ramesh Taurani is co-owner and managing director of Tips Industries Limited and has financed several films under his production banner. Many filmmakers including Abbas-Mastan, singers Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik and many others attended his daughter’s reception held at the Taj Lands End on Tuesday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/sonakshi-sinha-with-zaheer-iqbal-ayushmann-khurrana-govinda-attend-ramesh-taurani-s-bash-101675829559665.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sonakshi along with Zaheer Iqbal, Govinda, Ayushmann attend Ramesh Taurani’s party. Bollywood
- Nurses testify at trial of former Hollywood nursing home administrator charged with manslaughter
- Kyrsten Sinemas’ SOTU yellow dress sparks hot reactions on Twitter: ‘Skinned Big Bird for her outfit’
- You’re Only A True Movie Buff If You Can Guess These Bollywood Movies From Their Southern Remakes
- Center for Health Innovation Expands with $22 Million Donation
- A CNN reporter visited the devastated city near the epicenter of the earthquake
- Rare characters at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
- Saint Laurent’s Zo Kravitz Black Velvet Dress Is A Pretty Party Piece
- Meet Bard, Google’s answer to ChatGPT
- Kentucky plays host to Pink Game – UK Athletics in Alabama on Thursday
- As Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani ceremony would have cost 6 crores, here are the most expensive Bollywood weddings
- Frugal technology can make innovation affordable. The European Sting – important news and insights on European politics, economics, diplomacy, business and technology