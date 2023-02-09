Candy Spelling and Tori Spelling BOTH spotted heading to Hollywood hotspot Craig’s

Candy Spelling and her daughter Tori Spelling were both spotted having dinner at Craig’s hot spot in West Hollywood this week.

Tori, 49, is Candy’s daughter to famed TV mogul Aaron Spelling, the man behind shows such as The Love Boat, Charlie’s Angels, Melrose Place and Dynasty.

For her last night on the town, Candy, 77, rolled up a sleek black leather jacket over a classically elegant scarlet floral blouse.

Sporting her signature platinum hair, she accessorized her ensemble with a large black handbag and refined her features with makeup.

Meanwhile, Tori, who got her break as an actress on her dad’s Beverly Hills show 90210, cut a sleek figure in a monochrome ensemble.

She slipped a floaty white top into high-waisted black leather pants that were cinched in to emphasize her impressive waist.

Tori seemed in good spirits as she crossed the sidewalk and made her way to Craig’s, which is popular with celebrities of different generations.

Although they were previously thought to have a strained relationship, Tori said last October that she and Candy were in daily contact.

“We had a good relationship, but it’s like next level right now,” Tori said on Jeff Lewis Liveadding that they were “really close”.

She said she and her mother “text every day” and that their relationship is now “really, really good”.

Their current equation is a far cry from 2009, when Candy said Peoplemagazine that she wasn’t talking to her daughter or son-in-law Dean McDermott.

“I tried talking to her, but it didn’t work,” Candy said of her daughter. “She might not even know why she’s angry.”

“It’s not like we don’t talk, we just haven’t talked,” Tori shot back. People, adding: ‘There is no quarrel. We just never meshed.

Tori and Dean met and began their affair while working on a Lifetime movie in 2005 – when they were both married to other people.

They have since married and welcomed five children together – Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10 and Beau, five.

The couple have stayed together despite divorce rumors and reports of financial troubles over the years.

When Tori lost her father in 2006, she sadly inherited just $800,000 of his vast estimated $600 million fortune.

Candy, who was the executor of Aaron’s estate, told theNew York Timesthat her daughter got so little because of her extravagance.

She said Tori would “close a store and drop $50,000 to $60,000”, insisting, “I’ve never done anything like this”. She just went crazy.

Tori shared in her own 2013 book Spelling It Like It Is that she was forced to learn how to tighten the purse strings — but not without discomfort.

She wrote: ‘It’s not my fault I’m an uptown girl stuck in a city center life. I was raised in opulence. My standards are ridiculously high. We can’t afford this lifestyle, but when you grow up with a silver spoon, it’s hard to switch to plastic.