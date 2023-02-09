Bollywood couples too cute to be real: filmy pyaar





The Indian film industry has been mostly about romance and drama. Cinema screens raised the idea of ​​love, and its idea of ​​existence was somehow impacted by Bollywood films. The current film industry is one of the most influential parts of Indian society and people accept it. From some of the best couples in real life to actual love birds, this had given us plenty. Here is a list of some of the most beloved screen couples you should know Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput One of B-town’s most beloved couples, Shahid and Mira look like a couple in heaven. Of course, it was more Bollywood. In an interview, Mira said she met the actor We Met at a Sufi concert at a family friend’s house when she was just 16. The couple got married in 2015 and people loved them both ever since. Although Mira is not officially part of the film industry, she has become quite famous now. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani surprised Sidharth Malhotra with personalized ‘kaliras’; ‘Shershaah’ has tears in her eyes Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza The actors of Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and the real-life lovebirds look amazing together. Individuals from different family backgrounds and religions have never stopped them from falling in love. They both met on a movie set, Genelia was just 16 while Riteish was 25. Since their marriage, the couple have appeared on numerous shows highlighting their unreal love life. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh The now Singh couple are unbeatable anywhere seen together. The two actors had given some of the best on-screen couples in movies like Goliyon ki raasleelaRam-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Pthey admit. The couple married in 2018. In an interview, Ranveer quoted the first time I saw her, I almost fell flat! How can we forget this show? Both are currently at the peak of their careers reaching millions of hearts with their love-worthy goals. Image source: Instagram Image source: Instagram Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap School life love affairs never last, they say, but the couple went against that saying! They first met in 12e standard tuition courses but never dated. It was after school when they started dating. Eventually they got married in 2008. Ayushman and Tahira have always stood side by side as the sweetest feeling to experience is love. Written by Durtiman Sonowal ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Photos: The Couple Look Stunning As Newlyweds

