



Get 30% off a pair of tickets and enter to win a $500 VIP ticket package HOLLYWOOD, Calif., February 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, last-minute shoppers needn’t worry. The Hollywood Burlesque Festival is offering a special offer that includes a chance to win two VIP tickets and a 30% discount for anyone who purchases two or more tickets. For anyone still trying to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift with less than a week to go, tickets to the Hollywood Burlesque Festival are sure to build anticipation before the event, fun during the event and tantalizing memories long after the final curtain. shut up, say miss past youth, producer and performer at the Hollywood Burlesque Festival. With couples making up the majority of our attendees, we want to encourage couples to buy their tickets early with this promotion. At the dawn of its 10th year, the Hollywood Burlesque Festival will take place March 17-19, 2023 at Vermont Hollywood. With over 70 beauties serving up the oft-forgotten art of teasing, this will be an unforgettable event that will delight, seduce and entertain everyone, couples, groups of friends and even those attending alone. Over the weekend, attendees will also be able to take part in burlesque classes and workshops and soak up some of the most delicious food and drink curated for the Hollywood Burlesque Festival by sponsors Sailor Jerry Rum, Hendricks Gin, Milagro Tequila , Reyka Vodka AND Monkey Shoulder Whisky. . For a chance to win two VIP tickets, simply visit HollywoodBurlesqueFestival.com and click the Get in touch tab at the top. From there, simply sign up to receive email updates and you’ll be entered into the contest. Registrations will be accepted until February 13, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Please visit http://www.hollywoodburlesquefestival.com/ for more information and to purchase tickets. Anyone who buys two tickets will automatically get the discount. ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BURLESQUE SHOW: The Hollywood Burlesque Festival aims to ensure the continuity of the tradition of burlesque in the arts and to raise awareness and appreciation of an art form that both empowers and admires the human figure. We believe that modern burlesque is for everyone, regardless of the standards of beauty performers were forced to conform to. We welcome performers of all styles and performers of any shape, size, color, ability, race, age, identity, gender or economic class to join our stage. The Hollywood Burlesque Festival was founded in 2013 by rude LA Burlesque godmother Lili VonSchtupp. The festival is currently led by veteran performer and producer Miss Spent Youth. MULTIMEDIA (SFW): VIDEO (via Canva): https://www.canva.com/design/DAFZ2lCNqMM/watch Follow on social media: FB: https://www.facebook.com/HollywoodBurlesqueFestival GI: https://www.instagram.com/hollywoodbqfest/ SOURCE OF INFORMATION: Hollywood Burlesque Festival This press release has been issued on behalf of the source of the information (Hollywood Burlesque Festival) which is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. The information is believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 88503 APDF-R8.7 2023 Send2Press, a press release and electronic marketing service of NEOTROPE, California, USA. To see the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hollywood-burlesque-festival-offers-sweetheart-deal-just-in-time-for-valentines-day/ Disclaimer: The content of this press release was not created by The Associated Press (AP). FOX28 Spokane

