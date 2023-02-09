Entertainment
Hollywood Bowl 2023 season revealed – Here’s how to get tickets and all the good stuff!
We were getting closer to our favorite time of year! The Hollywood Bowl has unveiled its highly anticipated lineup for 2023, and as usual, it’s dazzling with a beautiful gumbo of eclectic (and electric) artists, bands and events!
The Hollywood Bowl’s 2023 summer season kicks off June 10 with one of our favorite music queens, Janet Jacksonjoined by special guest rapper Ludacris and featuring an exciting guest appearance by musicians from YLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), conducted by Thomas Wilkins.
The Hollywood Bowl will close its season on September 24 with The real decadents as part of the KCRW festival series, but before that there will be a series of fireworks finales, including a performance by the three-time GRAMMY-winning soul singer and songwriterMaxwell – OH MY GOD!
And that’s just a taste of the fun and thrills to be had at the Bowl.
Rounding out the 2023 season at the Hollywood Bowl, a dynamic lineup of musical artists and blockbuster movies with live orchestra includes:
Janet Jackson
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival with Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Digable Planets Poncho Sanchez, Samara Joy and more.
King Gizzard and the Magician Lizard
Jill Scott
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 in concertCelebrating 10 years of The Game Awards
Louis Tomlinson
beach boys
A Midsummer Nights Dream with DudamelMaestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA PhilDudamel conducts Verdis RequiemCharlie Wilson w/ En Vogue
A Celebration of EllingtonKool & The Gang w/ Village People Sparks w/ They Might Be Giants
Stay with Dudamel
Gustavo Castillo, baritone, Grupo Corpo
Diana Krall
Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky with Dudamel
Café Tacvba with the LA Phil
Reggae Night XXI with Beres Hammond, Steel Pulse, Third WorldRhapsody in Blue
Pictures at an exhibition
Quincy Jones 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical CelebrationAll-RachmaninoffA Live Presentation of 2001: A Space OdysseyWalt Disney Animation Studio: The Concert
Portugal. The man, Chicano Batman, Say she she
Elgar and Beethoven
Joe Bonamassa with orchestra
Sibelius and Grieg
Ruben Blades & Roberto Delgado Big Band
carla morisson
Maggie Rogers, Alvvays
fantastic symphony
Gladys Knight
Shostakovich and Dvok
Tchaikovsky show
My morning jacket, Fleet Foxes
Chris Thile and the Appalachian Spring
Herbie Hancock
Joe Hisaishi and Lamer
cultural club
Smooth Summer Jazz, Dave Koz and Friends
Beethoven at the Bowl The Four Seasons
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in concert Air Supply, Michael Bolton
Mozart under the stars
Boyfriend, Christone Kingfish Ingram
Bach and Mendelssohn
Fireworks Finale with Maxwell The Planets
Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Floating Point Promises with Shabaka Hutchings and More
The real decadents
Get more details on all Hollywood Bowl events!
If you’re wondering how to get Hollywood Bowl tickets, we’ve got the full ticket sales breakdown for you. For those who haven’t been to the Hollywood Bowl before, tickets go on sale on a staggered basis, choose the one below that best suits your show needs!
1. Group sales are available now — This highly recommended option is for groups of 10 or more. We love this option if you have a birthday or anniversary to celebrate, or want to do something special for your employees! Plus, you’ll get 20% off select tickets for most concerts (subject to availability), plus special incentives for groups of 25 or more.
2. New subscriptions are available now — What is a Hollywood Bowl subscription? When you purchase a subscription package, you’ll get access to the best seats at the best prices for all Hollywood Bowl concerts. Hollywood Bowl subscription packages offer the best value if you’re looking to purchase a handful of concerts (3-5).
3. Create your own packages available March 14 – If you already know that you are going to attend at least three concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, you should jump on this option. This option will grant you reduced fees translating to a low fee per ticket for any show you wish to attend at The Bowl!
4. Sales of single tickets will be available May 2 – Mark your calendars! This is generally the most popular and cost-effective method for viewers who cannot commit to a subscription or “build their own package”. On May 2, you can purchase tickets to any Hollywood Bowl show that hasn’t been sold out. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online.
The following shows at the Hollywood Bowl are currently on sale (as of February 7):
- Louis Tomlinson
- King Gizzard and the Magician Lizard
- Jill Scott
As previously reported, Janet Jackson and The Beach Boys will each perform at the Hollywood Bowl on different dates. Ms. Jackson’s concert sold out in minutes, but tickets for The Beach Boys are currently available to subscribers.
Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply. Please visit the Hollywood Bowl website for more detailed information.
The Hollywood Bowl is one of the best venues in LA, and easily the best outdoor venue in LA and beyond. We love the Bowl for many reasons, including its beautiful outdoor setting, rich history and cultural significance, and the wide range of musical acts and events it offers. Not only is it filled with Angelenos who love music and the arts, but it’s quite an experience for those who travel to visit our great city of Angels.
From the stage to every square inch of the Bowl, it’s quite a thrill! We love bumping into our friends and colleagues at the Bowl. It’s a great place to see familiar faces and make new friends, especially if you buy two seats in a box — you never know who will be sitting next to you! And don’t be surprised if you see celebrities like Brad Pitt, Natasha Lyonn, Shirley Manson, Alfie Allen and many more. These are just a few of the actors and musical artists we saw seated in the Hollywood Bowl boxes last year.
The Hollywood Bowl is one of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, offering incredible acoustics and breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and cityscape. It’s also a beloved cultural institution, having hosted some of the biggest names in music and entertainment over the years, from classical musicians and opera singers to popular rock, hip hop, pop, electronic and jazz. Additionally, the Hollywood Bowl is known for its festive and relaxed atmosphere, making it a great place for families and friends to gather for a night of entertainment and fun.
And the food and drink selections at the Hollywood Bowl are ahhhmazing! You can order straight from your box with a waiter, or you can head to the market to pick up your own food and drink, and even dine on meals from James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne. The list goes on!
