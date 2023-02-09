How Hollywood Teacher Stereotypes Stifle Learning

Hollywood often features classroom scenes that depict a highly glamorous version of teaching.

These scenes are particularly noticeable for Jessamyn Neuhaus, who is both a lecturer in popular culture and director of the Center of Teaching Excellence at the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.

There is one scene in particular that she says characterizes these moments. It’s from a 2015 horror movie called Pay the Ghost. It stars Nicholas Cage as a teacher, and in one scene, after a dramatic lecture, his students burst into applause.

It’s not helpful for students or instructors to think, Well, if it’s a good class, I’m going to be moved to applause, argues Neuhaus. Learning is really hard, and you won’t always want to stand up and cheer when you’re learning. It takes a long time, and it takes struggles, setbacks and feedback.

And the Hollywood image of the super-teacher, she says, ends up limiting the kind of people who feel welcome in teaching. Neuhaus explores these topics in his book Geeky Pedagogy: A guide for intellectuals, introverts and nerds who want to be effective teachers, as well as in an anthology she edited last year titled, Imagine a teacher: break down biases about faculty and increase student learning.

EdSurge connected with Neuhaus to discuss the stereotypes of teaching that many experts and even some recent teaching TV shows are now trying to combat.

EdSurge: What do you think is wrong with the way teaching is portrayed in popular culture?

Jessamyn Neuhaus: There’s this cultural stereotype of the super-teacher there. It’s really deeply ingrained in all of our heads. The only time you see someone teaching in the movies or on television, the teachers that we see on our screens are these super dynamic magnetic performers who teach and the students sit there and they magically learn just by being in the presence of these super-teachers. This ideal is so unattainable and really undermines the way learning works. You can’t just pour knowledge into students’ heads.

And it undermines our self-efficacy [as teachers] when we’re not super achievers or extroverted or extroverted, which a lot of people in academia are. People with these skills may not be attracted to themselves for long hours [researching].

Why do these depictions hurt teachers who don’t look like Hollywood actors?

One thing is the assumption that you know what you are talking about that you are the expert in the field. Teachers who don’t conform to this very limited stereotype around embodied identity face far more questioning and skepticism from students. Does this person really know, especially in STEM, how to do science, how to do math?

What can be done to interrupt these prejudices?

The book is full of practical strategies. A theme that runs through it is working to build relationships with students and increase student learning with proven techniques like active learning, anti-racist teaching practices, and inclusive teaching practices. Also find support to reach out and build community with other teacher-researchers. Several contributors [in our new anthology] talk about how transformative it has been to just talk with other university teachers who are facing the same issues and know, Oh, it’s not just me.

For example, when I started teaching at the beginning of my career, I was quite young. I was in my late twenties and was really, really pregnant. If someone had told me, you know, students might have certain expectations or assumptions about you based on the fact that you’re a heavily pregnant woman, that would have been really helpful. A real irony is that I have spent much of my academic career studying the construction of identity. But not once did anyone say, Oh, and by the way, this will also impact teaching and learning when you come to class.

Are things improving in the way popular culture portrays teaching?

I don’t see much change. There has been a bit of diversification of super-teachers. So he’s not always white, not always straight, not always male. But the actual teaching and learning part? This stereotype is still there. It’s this portrayal of learning as very top-down and passive enough that students can just sit back, watch and listen. And of course, in the performances, they are all magically attentive, taking notes and asking questions.

I like to use the term effective teaching, and I do so deliberately. I try to avoid even saying good teaching, great teaching, and I definitely avoid stuff like super teachers. I think those words can trigger that stereotype and that impossible ideal.

It reminds me of all the teacher of the year awards. Is that part of the problem?

I would never denigrate [winners of teaching awards] or reject the recognition of people’s really very effective teaching and work. But I think that at all levels, from kindergarten to college, we live in a society that does not give enough credit and support for education. And every year it gets harder and harder to do our job. So in this context, this focus on a handful of exceptional people [through teaching awards] really undermines the fact that good effective teachers are not born. They are made laboriously, book by book, class by class. And I think this reward system can kind of sap our energy and our will to keep going day in and day out.

You said an exception to all of this is that you’re a fan of the Abbott Elementary TV show.

There are some big differences [in that show]. Setting is really important and centering the experiences of black Americans as teachers and students is really crucial. But I think even beyond that, the way he describes teaching, just as I was talking about a continuous learning process for teachers. The experience that senior teachers have gained is really, really valuable. But they’re all learning all the time to adapt and adjust and help their students learn. And I think it’s also very effective in showing effective teaching and all the different ways it can appear.