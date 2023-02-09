



What aspects of the campaign might have warranted scrutiny? Online sleuths noticed a slew of cut-and-paste phrases, including the description of To Leslie as a little movie with a giant heart, had appeared in social media posts from people like Mia Farrow, Meredith Vieira and Joe Mantegna. And there was a raised eyebrow Instagram post of actress Frances Fisher, who will soon be seen clutching Kate Winslets’ corset in the Titanic reissue, who encouraged voters to select Riseborough because Viola, Michelle, Danielle and Cate are a lock, although he is generally prohibited from mentioning specific competitors in this manner. As the controversy began to escalate, wild rumors swirled that Riseborough’s nomination might be overturned. Puck News even asked, Was Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Campaign Illegal? a title so breathless you’d half-expect someone like Paltrow to be dragged before The Hague as an accomplice. (Hey, if you can’t lock someone up for selling jade vagina eggs, maybe they could be arrested on the lesser charge of Oscar interference. Isn’t that how they got Al Capone?) Have Oscar nominations ever been rescinded before? Rarely, but the last two times it happened, the cause was a bad campaign. In 2014, the academy canceled Bruce Broughtonis extremely huh? nomination of the original song from the obscure faith-based film Alone Yet Not Alone because he relied on his influence as a former governor of the academy when seeking consideration. And in 2017, the academy snatched the 13 Hours nomination: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi sound mixer Greg P.Russell because he had done telephone lobbying. It was tempting then to wonder if a reprimand from Riseborough might change the entire composition of Best Breed of Actresses: After all, the Emmys vacated Peter MacNicols’ 2016 nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy after learning that he had appeared in too many episodes of Veep to qualify, and then his replacement, Girls guest star Peter Scolari, actually took the category win. But even if the academy had seen fit to give Riseborough the hook, there would be no one to replace her. According to the academy’s bylaws, the race would simply be narrowed down to the four remaining nominees. What shall we do now? On the last day of January, academy chief executive Bill Kramer released another statement about the investigation, and while that statement did mentioning the To Leslie awards campaign by name, he concluded that Riseborough’s nomination would not be rescinded. However, we uncovered social media and awareness campaign tactics that raised concerns, Kramer wrote. These tactics are handled directly with the responsible parties. It’s unclear who those parties are: The academy hasn’t named any names, Riseborough hasn’t given an interview since nominations morning, and Fishers’ Instagram post was still up the last time I saw it. checked. But even if the terms of the reprimand are unclear, the far-reaching effects of Riseborough’s curveball campaign have the potential to change the way we think about awards season.

