“Who is Gatsby Randolph? THE META REALITY HOLLYWOOD HISTORY OF ALL STORIES





Now available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct ANGELS, February 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Independent film producer, Kobe Randolphannounces the release of his first film, “Who is Gatsby Randolph?” a groundbreaking documentary-feature hybrid that captures the real-life journey of a young Tennessee music producer as he creates an alter ego and grows into Hollywood stardom. Tom Hanks and Gatsby Randolph discussing WIGR at the Governors Awards Ceremony on November 19, 2022 at Fairmont Plaza in Los Angeles, California.



Who is Gatsby Randolph movie poster

This meta-reality film is the first of its kind, offering an authentic and immersive look at the unforgiving world of Hollywood, where the scenes, images and photographs you see in this film are real and not CGI or photoshopped. The film features an all-star cast of cameos, including Stephen Spielberg, Diddy, Jay Z, Beyonce, Tom Ford, Steve Harveyand Jimmy Kimmel to name a few. Additionally, the film was produced by Kazembe Coleman, the father of Hollywood star Zendaya. Kazembe also makes his acting debut in the film. The film was written, produced and edited by a rookie filmmaker Kobe Randolphwho also played the lead role of Gatsby Randolph. The film was shot at major industry events such as the Grammys, Golden Globes and New York Fashion Week, and the culminating scene takes place on Oscar night at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The film took 7 years to make, and it’s a true testament to the filmmaker’s dedication and passion for the project. Before its official release, due to special adjustments related to COVID-19, the film was in the running for the Oscars and BAFTAs for best film and won the prize for contemporary vision at the Pan-African Film Festival, thus cementing its place. as the Hollywood story of all stories. “Who is Gatsby Randolphis now available to stream on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct. Don’t miss this groundbreaking film that offers a unique and authentic look at the world of Hollywood. SOURCE “Who is Gatsby Randolph” Production team

