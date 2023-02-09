



Daily Quiz | On the films of Martin Scorses Director Martin Scorsese at the premiere of The Irishman, in Los Angeles, California, United States on October 24, 2019. START THE QUIZ 1 / 6 | Two of Scorses’ films explore the theme of Catholic guilt. These two films follow the story of an Italian-American boy. While one was originally titled I Call First, the other was to be called Season of the Witch. Identify the two films. Name the actor who tried out for the role of the Italian-American. DO YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer: Who knocks at my door, Mean Streets, Harvey Keitel SHOW ANSWER 2 / 6 | This film is an American comedy-drama, which follows the story of a mother who travels with her pre-teen son across the United States in search of a better life. The actor who played the mother won the Best Actress award at the 47th Academy Awards. Name the film and the actor. DO YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer: Alice doesn’t live here anymore, Ellen Burstyn SHOW ANSWER 3 / 6 | This is an epic religious drama, adapted from a controversial novel of the same name. The film depicts the life of Jesus Christ and his struggle against various forms of temptation including fear, doubt, depression, reluctance, and lust. Identify the movie. Name the author who wrote the book from which the film was adapted. DO YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer: The Last Temptation of Christ, Nikos Kazantzakis SHOW ANSWER 4 / 6 | This film is based on the writings of the 14th Dalai Lama, the political and spiritual leader exiled from Tibet. Identify the movie. What does the title of the film mean? DO YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer: Kundun; is a term used to address the Dalai Lama. SHOW ANSWER 5 / 6 | The Aviator is an American epic biographical drama film. It depicts the life of an aviation pioneer. What personality was the film based on? Who played the role of the aviator in the film? DO YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer: Howard Hughes, Leonardo DiCaprio SHOW ANSWER 6 / 6 | This is an epic biographical dark comedy crime film that depicts the life of a stockbroker and how his business became rampant with corruption and fraud, which ultimately led to his downfall. This film upon its release set a Guinness World Record. Identify the movie. Why did the film set the record? DO YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?

Answer: The Wolf of Wall Street; for most cases of swearing in a movie SHOW ANSWER

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/daily-quiz-february-8-2023-on-martin-scorseses-films/article66488492.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

