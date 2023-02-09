ROMP 2023 Announces Full Lineup and Daily Schedule





Greensky Bluegrass has been added to the roster of ROMP 2023 headliners, with the full festival lineup released on Wednesday. Other headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan. Grammy winner Rhonda Vincent will also be back for the 20th annual festival. ROMP will be held June 21-24, when Yellow Creek Park will be packed with bluegrass music fans from around the country and around the world. In addition to announcing the full lineup, festival organizers have also released the daily schedule, available now at rompfest.com. Other artists recently announced include The McCrary Sisters, Rick Faris, The Purple Hulls, David Peterson & 1946, Greenwood Rye and Owensboros, owner of Kentucky Shine. Other bands announced in the initial lineup are Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, a new band playing roots music, and The Infamous Stringdusters, a progressive acoustic/bluegrass band. Tuba Skinny, Henhouse Prowlers, Kitchen Dwellers, Slocan Ramblers, John R. Miller, Bill & The Belles, Stillhouse Junkies, Damn Tall Buildings and Armchair Boogie complete the initial lineup. Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said this year’s lineup was designed with the 20th annual milestone in mind. We curate the music carefully to make sure we showcase everything that’s great about bluegrass music today, from traditional bluegrass to jamgrass and everything in between,” he said. The ROMP Festival is to Owensboro what the Derby is to Louisville, in that it is our community’s signature event, giving us the opportunity to welcome people from across the country and around the world. Tickets are on sale now. Four-day tickets, one-day tickets and VIP tickets are available. VIP includes catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and privileged views of the stage. On-site tent and RV passes are also available. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets and more information are available at rompfest.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.owensborotimes.com/entertainment/live-music/2023/02/romp-2023-announces-full-lineup-daily-schedule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos