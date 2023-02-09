Entertainment
Google Announces Global Rollout of AI-Powered ‘Multi-Search’ to Mobile Devices
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PST, subscribe here.
Hello, Crunchy Delights,
I don’t know about you, but we were a little excited about our TC Early Stage event in Boston on April 20, and Darrell Just announced the first group of speakers for the event. It’s going to be a good one!
Our Black History Month feature of the day is this hour-long documentary on YouTube KQED’s mobile cinema unit following author and activist James Baldwin in the spring of 1963, as he wanders around San Francisco to meet members of the local African-American community. As a resident of the Bay Area, Haje found it interesting on many levels: the local history is exciting and seeing SF in the 1960s is a treat.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
Quick query: We thought Google might be sad today, with all this Microsoft newsbut Google came out with its own ads of its Paris Google Live Event. One of the most popular announcements today is that its new AI-powered multisearch has gone global. Sarah writes that this combines text and images in a single query. There is also a variant for local business searches.
-
Now where did I put this card: If you’re planning a trip to London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco or Tokyo, Google has something you might like. Aisha reports on another big announcement on Google Maps, which launched Immersive View in these five cities. It gives you a better way to immerse yourself in the city (more Google News in the Big Tech section).
-
What is Elon doing so far?: 1st of March. This is the date when Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces that he will finally unveil his Master Plan 3. Kirsten has more on what it could be and why we waited.
Startups and VCs
Kyle reports that a founder became frustrated using standard document apps like Acrobat and Microsoft Office to print and annotate documents. He wondered why there was no way to read and write on a PC as smooth as paper, which led him to experiment with PDF processing software. By 2020, these experiments had become a full-fledged custom PDF editor. Using AI, the editor called Macro extracts key terms, sections, and equations to make documents interactive and hyperlinked. Macro raised $9.3 million to continue his journey.
Almost exactly a year ago, dbt Labs shone a spotlight on opportunities in the world of developer tools for data analytics when the startup closed a $222 million Series D at a 4.2 valuation. billions of dollars. Today, dbt Labs announced the acquisition of Transformadding semantic tools to its data analysis platform, Ingrid reports.
Moor? Do you want more? You’re in luck, mdroogs:
Dear Sophie: Will the published articles improve my chances of obtaining an O-1A or H-1B visa?
Picture credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch
Dear Sophia,
I am the founder and CEO of a startup in Istanbul, and I heard that articles in publications about an entrepreneur or a startup can be a big plus when applying for an O-1A or H-1B visa .
Is it true? Which publications are valid? Should they be Level 1 or English? Thanks for your help!
Tenacious in Turkey
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
Psst, some Russian hackers would be behind the “Data Stealer WhisperGate Malware used to target Ukraine, Carly reports. She writes that the information-stealing malware uses filenames designed to impersonate legitimate Microsoft Office files and is similar to other TA471 tools, such as GraphSteel and GrimPlant, which were previously used in a spear-phishing campaign specifically targeting Ukrainian state bodies. However, this new malware is even more troublesome. Read his story to find out why.
As promised, it’s Google mania today. The company has a few new features to show off: Rebecca reports on electric vehicles with integrated mapswhile Ivan written on better contextual translation features. The company is also rolling back the feature that place playable podcasts directly in search results, Sarah reports. Oh, and if you have skin in the big game on Sunday (also Christine’s birthday), brian writes that Giannis, Doja Cat and Amy Schumer will be peddling Googles Pixels during the Super Bowl.
Here are four more that aren’t about Google:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-google-announces-global-230556123.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google Announces Global Rollout of AI-Powered ‘Multi-Search’ to Mobile Devices
- Council chief executive Geoff Raw is to leave the council
- Chasing Horse charged with federal crimes in sex abuse investigation | Montana
- Boris Johnson earns 5 million in outside income
- Be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle
- ROMP 2023 Announces Full Lineup and Daily Schedule
- Kim Jong Un’s daughter on display at the lavish event. Here’s what it means
- Daily Quiz | On the films of Martin Scorses
- Thousands of earthquake victims still waiting for outside aid – BBC News
- UnitedHealthcare Apple Watch owners can earn awards for being active
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Great Earbuds with Spatial Audio for Android | Headphones
- Web browser Opera plans to incorporate ChatGPT