Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as part of corporate restructuring





J HIRILL-RESEARCHERS loves roller coasters; investors, not so much. Disneys recent stock price boost is akin to the rides at its theme parks: a few moments of exhilaration as it soars, then, with a lurch, comes the crash. After a stellar 12 months in 2020-21, the market value of companies has fallen by nearly half in 2022 as Wall Street becomes wary of Hollywood’s long-term outlook (see chart). Bob Iger, Disney’s recurring chief executive, was pulled out of retirement last year to put the kingdom back in order. On Feb. 8, it announced that revenue grew 8% year-over-year in the three months to December and that subscriber numbers for its streaming services held up better than expected, even after Disney+ increased its numbers. price. But cheering financial data wasn’t the main excitement of Wednesday’s call.

Instead, investors clung to their seats to hear Mr. Igers’ plans for Disney’s future. He announced that 7,000 people, or 3.6% of his workforce, would be made redundant as the company embarks on a $5.5 billion cost savings drive. The company will be reorganized into three separate units as part of this effort. Streaming will be merged with film and television under a new Disney Entertainment unit. Sports will become its own unit, along with ESPN and ESPN+. The lucrative parks business, which includes its cruise ships and consumer products, will be the third.

The task before us is great. Disney is under fire from Nelson Peltz, an activist investor, who is clamoring for a seat on the board and has complained about the companies’ squeaky balance sheet. Its foundations for growth seem shaky. Disney’s reliance on cable is unsustainable. Primetime viewership for ABC, a Disney-owned broadcast network, has fallen by nearly a third over the past four years. The cinema has not fully recovered from covid-19, and perhaps never will. And Disney’s streaming empire, which included Hulu and ESPN+, grew rapidly, but at enormous cost. The division lost another $1 billion last quarter as it struggles to compete with Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. Tech giants don’t need to make money from streaming, which they see as an add-on to their core business. On this, Hollywood studios are struggling to compete. Disney, which is celebrating its centenary this year, still has a lot going for it. His films dominate the box office, with four of the ten highest-grossing films of 2022 coming from his catalog. Its theme parks remain a beacon of hope on its balance sheet. Another era of success for the company is not out of reach. Investors are hoping Mr. Igers’ redesign will bring a touch of magic to the old brand. Learn more about our coverage of Disney and the streaming industry:

As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, its business is on a roller coaster

Disney’s problems show how technology has changed the business of culture

Disney is bringing back a star from the past. But his real problem is the script

What Disney can learn from Elton John

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/2023/02/08/disney-to-cut-7000-jobs-in-business-restructuring The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos