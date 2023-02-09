Entertainment
Valentine’s Day events top this week’s list of entertainment offerings
Business after hours, a Farmington Chamber of Commerce presentation, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, Farmington. Coverage is $5. Call 505-325-0279.
A course on the fundamentals of micro-agriculture led by staff members from The Potting Shed will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tuition is $50. Dial 505-402-1340.
craft evening will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 in the Farmington Public Library’s Multipurpose Room, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will learn how to make car charms. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.
quiz night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Dial 505-278-8568.
Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457.
A Focus on Farmington Coffee will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Connelly Hospitality House, 710 S. Lake Ave. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.
A Valentine’s lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Call 505-599-1380.
A warm party for ages 6-13 will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $10 and includes pizza, games, music, and a Valentine’s Day craft. Dial 505-599-1184.
A prime rib dinner benefiting the Tres Rios chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes a dinner, silent auction and live music by the Desert Thunder Band. The event is sold out. Call 970-903-5505.
Nile, Heart Museum, Red Lotus and Ploom perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Dial 505-326-2337.
The Country Commentary Strip performs at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at Dinos Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Dial 505-632-5132.
Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. at Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.
Still water performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Dial 505-566-1205.
The JT group performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457.
Myles Harrison and Delmar White will perform at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Dial 505-960-7000.
The O Shii Hearts Valentines Arts and Crafts Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Dial 505-599-1524.
The No Limits Monster Trucks Show takes place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children at the door.
The Daddy Daughter Ball takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event is sold out. Dial 505-566-2480.
Singles Awareness Night will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec, with live music by Jose Villareal.
A Valentine’s Dinner and Dance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. at Aztec. Dinner is $7. Call 505-290-9795.
A dance for a date will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380.
Our planet in concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $18 and $14. Call 505-599-1148 for a visit fmtn.org/events.
The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 14 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice bird watchers. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.
The ladies will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at Porters Restaurant, 2210 E. 20e Holy Everyone is welcome. E-mail [email protected] for more information.
The BLAST after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Holy free. Dial 505-632-8315.
Storyteller Eldrena Douma performs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at the Farmington Public Library Multipurpose Room, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit inforoute.org.
Line dance lessons are offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.
Trivia night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Call St. 505-325-8176.
morning story time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Street in Bloomfield. Free. Dial 505-632-8315.
A Brown Bag Birding session will take place at noon on Wednesday, February 15 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.
Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-325-8176.
Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or[email protected].Support local journalism with a digital subscription:http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/life/2023/02/08/valentine-events-top-this-weeks-list-of-entertainment-offerings/69881819007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Valentine’s Day events top this week’s list of entertainment offerings
- Trophy metal figure table tennis gentlemen on black marble base | Trophies
- Evanston selects winners of inaugural youth art competition
- Salma Hayek Pinault: I’ve been typeset for a long time. You can’t have a sense of humor just because you’re sexy.
- Disney to cut 7,000 jobs as part of corporate restructuring
- James Madisons Koons & Afanasyeva Sweep Sun Belt Tennis Player of the Week Honors
- Hasan Minhaj, More – Deadline
- Google Announces Global Rollout of AI-Powered ‘Multi-Search’ to Mobile Devices
- Council chief executive Geoff Raw is to leave the council
- Chasing Horse charged with federal crimes in sex abuse investigation | Montana
- Boris Johnson earns 5 million in outside income
- Be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle