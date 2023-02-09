Valentine’s Day events top this week’s list of entertainment offerings

Business after hours, a Farmington Chamber of Commerce presentation, will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106, Farmington. Coverage is $5. Call 505-325-0279.

A course on the fundamentals of micro-agriculture led by staff members from The Potting Shed will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. Tuition is $50. Dial 505-402-1340.

craft evening will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 in the Farmington Public Library’s Multipurpose Room, 2101 Farmington Ave. Participants will learn how to make car charms. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

quiz night will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Dial 505-278-8568.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington Coffee will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Connelly Hospitality House, 710 S. Lake Ave. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

A Valentine’s lunch will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Call 505-599-1380.

A warm party for ages 6-13 will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Farmington Recreation Center, 1101 Fairgrounds Road. Admission is $10 and includes pizza, games, music, and a Valentine’s Day craft. Dial 505-599-1184.

A prime rib dinner benefiting the Tres Rios chapter of Habitat for Humanity will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. The event includes a dinner, silent auction and live music by the Desert Thunder Band. The event is sold out. Call 970-903-5505.

Nile, Heart Museum, Red Lotus and Ploom perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Dial 505-326-2337.

The Country Commentary Strip performs at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at Dinos Mart and Hideaway, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Dial 505-632-5132.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue premieres at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. at Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Still water performs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Dial 505-566-1205.

The JT group performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at The Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Dial 505-632-2457.

Myles Harrison and Delmar White will perform at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at the Cedar Bow Lounge at Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Fruitland. Dial 505-960-7000.

The O Shii Hearts Valentines Arts and Crafts Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at the Farmington Indian Center, 100 W. Elm St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Dial 505-599-1524.

The No Limits Monster Trucks Show takes place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children at the door.

The Daddy Daughter Ball takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event is sold out. Dial 505-566-2480.

Singles Awareness Night will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec, with live music by Jose Villareal.

A Valentine’s Dinner and Dance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. at Aztec. Dinner is $7. Call 505-290-9795.

A dance for a date will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Admission is $3. Call 505-599-1380.

Our planet in concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $18 and $14. Call 505-599-1148 for a visit fmtn.org/events.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 14 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free for experienced and novice bird watchers. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.

The ladies will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at Porters Restaurant, 2210 E. 20e Holy Everyone is welcome. E-mail [email protected] for more information.

The BLAST after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Holy free. Dial 505-632-8315.

Storyteller Eldrena Douma performs at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at the Farmington Public Library Multipurpose Room, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1273 or visit inforoute.org.

Line dance lessons are offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at the Sycamore Park Community Center, 1051 Sycamore St. Free.

Trivia night will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 at Clancy’s Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Call St. 505-325-8176.

morning story time takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st Street in Bloomfield. Free. Dial 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will take place at noon on Wednesday, February 15 at the Riverside Nature Center at Animas Park, near Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to observe wildlife. Free. Dial 505-599-1422.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20e Street in Farmington. Free. Dial 505-325-8176.

