SUNY Schenectady graduate Charlie Post wins another Grammy





SCHENECTADY – A graduate of SUNY Schenectady, Charlie Post has another Grammy Award under his belt. Post, sound engineer for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, was one of three music engineers on the recording Bates: Philharmonia Fantastic The Making Of The Orchestra, which won the Grammy earlier this week for best classical orchestral performance. The piece was performed by Edwin Outwater and the Chicago Symphony; the recording was released last April. Also credited were engineers Shawn Murphy and Gary Rydstrom and mastering engineer Michael Romanowski. Post, a graduate of Schenectady’s former Mount Pleasant High School, shared a Grammy two years ago for his work on Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, Riccardo Muti’s Babi Yar & Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Here are excerpts from a Daily Gazette article after Post won his first Grammy: Post began his musical studies at age 10 with saxophone lessons. His private saxophone teacher was Conrad Kushay. Around this time, Barbara Aldi, his music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Schenectady, offered him tickets to an Albany Symphony Orchestra concert, his first experience with a live orchestra. Later, at Mount Pleasant High School, where he graduated from the class of 1990, he participated in bands and choirs and counts Michael Decker and Jerome Wawrzyniak as particularly supportive teachers. He also sang in The Entertainers at Proctors in a group led by Aldi. But Post started looking beyond music in his senior year. I was interested in electrical engineering and my high school had a college prep program tied to General Electric, he said. After a few forays into these studies, Post discovered that he missed music. For the next two years he pursued a music business degree at Schenectady County Community College and fondly remembers Brett Wery (recently retired as dean of the school of music) and Bill Meckley (director at the retirement from the Empire Jazz Orchestra) who taught him a lot about life. course. But I was watching recording-based programs and SUNY Fredonia had a very good one on German Tonmeister technology (based on classical music recording), Post said. After Fredonia, Post worked in New York, Florida, Tanglewood in the Berkshires, and finally Chicago. GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Schenectady

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2023/02/08/suny-schenectady-grad-has-another-grammy-award-to-his-credit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos