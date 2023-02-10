Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes For “Cringy Sex Talk” Amid Disturbing Allegations Soompi





Genshin Impact Voice actor Elliot Gindi has been accused of sexual and otherwise inappropriate behavior towards fans, including minors. Gindi provides English dialogue for Tighnari, a 5-star Dendro archer and ranger who got his start in Genshin Impact 3.0. On February 7, former Gindis Twitch and Discord moderator Matty Cline shared a long document containing allegations from at least three victims of his server that detail their alleged experiences with him. The Google Doc comes with a disclaimer for sexual language, coercion, grooming, and minor anti-Semitic language. Voices of victims Contributors to the document allege that Gindi deleted messages between them to deny knowing they were underage. Others alleged that Gindi neglected to use their preferred pronouns and fetishized them based on their sexuality. cline said my city that they acted as Gindis Discord’s moderator until February 6 and planned to leave after going public with the allegations. I was going [ping] everyone on the server with the link then leave, which I did, they said. According to Twitter analytics, Clines’ tweet has been viewed more than 10 million times. Two accusers also have shared their demands on Twitter. No formal charges against Gindi have been announced so far. Gindi responded to the claims with a Twitlonger confirming some allegations while denying others. Excuses In her Twitlonger, Gindi admits to engaging in gritty sex talk and threatening to kill herself to silence the victims. He explicitly denies knowingly doing anything with an underage person. What’s true: All screenshots of chat logs. Yeah, all the gritty sex talk. Yeah, I threatened to kill myself if it came out. I didn’t think about the seriousness of that. I’m sorry, he wrote. I never meant to change someone’s ace [or asexual], they insisted that is what they wanted. I ended things, but later gave in to emotional weakness and re-committed when I was offered a chance. Gindi also apologized for the times I aired my boxers, while denying accusations that he knowingly did anything with an underage person. I understand that my actions have consequences and I am committed to accepting my responsibility while striving to obtain and do better, he concluded. Response from Genshin VA Several Genshin Impact the voice actors tweeted about supporting Gindis’ victims. Zach Aguilar (Ether) and Erika Harlacher (Venti), who hosted Genshin In the past, English VA group streams specifically mentioned Gindi’s removal from all streams and activities they’ve been involved in organizing. Yoimiya VA Jenny Yokobori condemned Gindi for what she sees as Gindi using her platform to take advantage of fans. I’m so sick of the excuse of the sudden fame of these predators, she wrote. Lots of followers don’t make you a predator. You were just a predator expecting a lot of followers. This is ESPECIALLY obvious since he admits he went after a specific victim BECAUSE he was a fan. Many fans ask HoYovere to recast Tighnarias the developer did after an early 2022 scandal involving the Chinese VA for Fischls raven, Oz. HoYoverse confirmed Reverse that the company is aware of the allegations, although at this stage it is unclear whether Gindis’ role in Genshin Impact will be affected. We deeply regret the harm and damage caused to our fans, players, community and everyone involved. Our internal teams and external partners, including our dubbing studio, worked together on an urgent solution. And we’ll keep you posted on the progress.

