Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes For Sexual Misconduct With Fans On Discord, Other Actors Are ‘Furious’ And ‘Disgusted’

Genshin Impact voice actor Elliot Gindi, who provides the English voice of Tighnari in the game, has admitted and apologized for sexual misconduct involving fans, though he denies preying on underage members from the community.

The allegations were first revealed in a multi-page google doc (opens in a new tab) posted earlier this week, which was later shared on Twitter by FretCore (opens in a new tab), a former moderator of Gindi’s Discord, who accused Gindi of being a “healer” who “has sex with teenage fans”, and who commits “emotional blackmail” and threatens to kill himself in order to put pressure on the people to get what he wants. The document contains multiple screenshots of sometimes explicit messages involving Gindi and users of her Discord, as well as interactions with Discord moderators.

The document was saved by another former Discord moderator, piton (opens in a new tab), who posted separate direct messages in which Gindi said he had “personal relationships with three of the server’s girls.” He also said one was ‘bipolar or something’ and claimed she was only 17, although she later apologized and ‘still looked 18’ .

Some time later, Gindi released a lengthy statement about Twitlonger (opens in a new tab), in which he said he never intended to cause any harm and “thought everything was consensual and safe”. He also acknowledged that the content of Google’s document is legitimate.

“What is true: all chat log screenshots,” Gindi wrote. “Yeah, all that gritty sex talk. Yeah, I threatened to kill myself if it came out. I didn’t think about the seriousness of it. I’m sorry.”

He, however, denied “knowingly” engaging in sexual interactions with underage fans, or “waiting” for someone who was 15 to turn 18. He also said he had not engaged in any inappropriate behavior with anyone. let it be other than the three he had admitted to during his conversation with phiotan.

“I understand that what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability I have tried to confess this to those I have contacted,” Gindi wrote. “I have reacted inappropriately to situations where I felt wanted and caused harm to so many people in the process. I understand that my actions have consequences and I am committed to accepting my responsibility while striving to get – and do – better.”

Gindi’s apology didn’t wash up with Genshin Impact’s other voice actors. Brianne Knickerbocker (opens in a new tab)the English voice of Hu Tao, tweeted that she was “furious” and that “there must be consequences for her actions”, while Jackie Lastra (opens in a new tab), who voices Xiangling, said she was “appalled by everything that’s been revealed.” Jean Gunnhildr actor Stephanie Southerland (opens in a new tab) said she was “disgusted and upset, to say the least”. Many others shared similar sentiments.

“Disappointed and Angry” Zach Aguilar (opens in a new tab), who plays the male character Aether, said on Twitter. “I have deleted the stream with Elliot and will no longer associate with him. I refuse to give someone like that a platform in any way. To use your power in this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out to the victims of this situation.”

“My heart goes out to all the victims affected by the situation with Elliot,” said actor Xiao There Berzins (opens in a new tab) tweeted. “Taking advantage of fans or ANYONE like this is excruciating and disgusting. Sending love and support to everyone affected.”

Unsurprisingly, there are numerous calls for Gindi to be removed from the role, and it seems likely that he will be.

“We deeply regret the harm and damage caused to our fans, players, community and anyone affected,” Genshin Impact developer HoYoVerse said in a statement sent to GamesRadar (opens in a new tab). “Our internal teams and external partners, including our voiceover studio, have been working together on an urgent solution. And we’ll keep you updated on progress.”