Hollywood nursing home workers deflect blame from administrator in manslaughter trial – NBC 6 South Florida

Prosecutors said improperly installed portable air conditioners are one of the reasons the heat has reached deadly levels inside the Hollywood Hills rehab facility. But, in cross-examination, their own witness said Thursday that the administrator charged with nine counts of manslaughter had no role in how those units were connected. Besides keeping the units in storage and getting more after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to the center’s chiller in September 2017, former administrator Jorge Carballo was not involved in the installation of so-called spot coolers. Former care home doorman Mark Miller said only he and the homes maintenance manager hooked up the units so that hot exhaust gases were introduced into the space above the ceilings. Miller said they believe this is the proper and safe way to connect the units. In his opening statements, a prosecutor told jurors he had transformed the second floor where the nine deceased people were housed into an oven. In addition to ordering spot coolers, bringing in industrial-sized fans, repeatedly calling or having FPL and the governor called to restore power, Carballo is seen on video trying to run the cooler air to its residents. He also showed employees how to ensure spot coolers continued to operate properly, according to employee testimony Wednesday. To prove their case, the state must persuade the six-person jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Carballo was more than just negligent, but showed a reckless disregard for human life in a way” gross and blatant”. Two of the employees who testified had been accused of falsifying records after the fact to show residents were in better shape than they actually were, but they said Carballo had nothing to do with them . Those charges and the manslaughter charges against those two and a third employee were dropped by the state weeks before trial, leaving Carballo as the sole defendant. The defense told jurors that the state is making Carballo a “scapegoat,” someone accused of the wrongdoings or mistakes of others. Electricity supplying the central air conditioning system, but not the rest of the installation, went out when a fuse became dislodged at the top of an FPL transformer pole when Irma struck on Sunday September 10. Early in the morning of Wednesday, September 13, residents began to show signs of distress and some died, prompting nursing supervisors at the adjacent Memorial Regional Hospital to request an evacuation. After seeing the evacuations and death unfold on television, the FPL eventually ordered crews to the scene, where they reconnected the fuse in about 45 minutes, an FPL official testified.

