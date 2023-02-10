Actor-turned-cult leader facing sex charges kidnapped his teenage wife in Tsuut’ina, police say

Disclaimer: This story deals with allegations of sexual assault

A former actor who traveled North America performing as a healer in Indigenous ceremonies had at least five wives, including a woman from the Tsuut’ina Nation who was given to the alleged sexual predator by her mother as a “gift when she was only 15 years old, according to an arrest report.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, faces charges of sexual assault, sex trafficking and child abuse in Nevada and British Columbia, with other charges pending in Alberta as police await approval of mandates.

On Wednesday, a Las Vegas judge set Chasing Horse’s bond at $300,000 and ordered him to live with a family member, submit to electronic monitoring and stay away from children.

CBC News has obtained a copy of a 50-page arrest report that details evidence Nevada police say they gathered to support the filing of charges. None of the evidence detailed in the report has been tested in court.

Videos of children seized, police say

Police said they identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when they said they were abused.

Videos found on cell phones seized from Chasing Horse’s bedroom show an 11-year-old girl being raped by the 46-year-old, police say. The girl appears to be drugged and close to unconscious, the investigator noted in the report.

Nathan Chasing Horse, right, and California attorney Alexandra Kazarian, left, Monday in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared in court for the second time after his arrest for sexual assault and human trafficking. (Ty O’Neil/Associated Press)

Chasing Horse is best known for his role in Kevin Costner dance with wolves. He also starred in Bury my heart at Wounded Kneea film that was shot in Calgary.

But for two decades, Chasing Horse has traveled the United States, Mexico and Canada using its self-proclaimed role as a healer to attract and groom girls, according to the document.

According to police, Chasing Horse befriends single mothers with daughters.

Tsuut’ina woman ‘couldn’t take the abuse anymore’

The most recent investigation into Chasing Horse began in October after US authorities received a tip from the BC RCMP.

Tsuut’ina police also intervened after a woman reported in January that she had been sexually assaulted and the victim of sex trafficking. She told police she was Chasing Horse’s fourth wife, but left him in 2022 because “she couldn’t take the abuse anymore.” Police allege he had five wives at one time.

The woman told investigators that her mother was part of the Circle, described by police as some kind of cult. In 2006, she met Chasing Horse who had come to Tsuut’ina to perform ceremonies as a healer. The woman was 14 at the time.

One night he came into her room. He raped her after she confirmed to him that she was a virgin, she told police.

In 2009, the teenager traveled to the United States to live with Chasing Horse. She told police she became his fourth wife when she was 17.

sex trafficking

Another woman, an ex-wife, told investigators that the Tsuut’ina victim was given to Chasing Horse by her mother. The older victim told police she was at the ceremony when the Alberta girl was taken by Chasing Horse as a bride, according to the arrest report.

After becoming his wife, the Tsuut’ina wife says that Chasing Horse became physically violent every week, breaking her ribs at one point.

Around 2014, the woman says Chasing Horse began forcing her to have sex with her friends. Men he called “helpers” who lived with Chasing Horse and his wives and went to ceremonies with them.

Other women, other wives, told police similar stories of being forced to have sex with the “helpers”.

“Suicide Pills”

Several of the women told police that Chasing Horse ordered all of its wives to take a suicide pill if police tried to break up the family.

He also trained wives to shoot firearms in case police tried to arrest them, according to the report.

The Tsuut’ina woman said she was unable to bear the physical abuse, so she returned to Alberta and a few months later decided to report her experience to the police.

Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by the name Nathan Chasing Horse, January 31 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities have raided the former actor’s home as part of a sexual assault investigation. (John Locher/Associated Press)

Investigators then contacted Las Vegas police who began looking at social media posts suggesting that Chasing Horse “has long been charged with sexual assault of underage Native girls, sex trafficking and spiritual abuse.”

Chasing Horse allegedly preyed on vulnerable girls and women long before he was charged.

In fact, police in at least two jurisdictions have investigated Chasing Horse for the past 18 years, but no charges have ever been laid.

The FBI investigated Chasing Horse in 2004

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) investigated Chasing Horse in 2004 after allegations that he sexually assaulted two girls aged 13 and 14, one of whom was in foster care at the time.

Chasing Horse denied the assaults and was asked for a polygraph. When police contacted him a second time, he told FBI agents he did not want to talk to them, according to the report.

No charges have been laid.

In 2015, Chasing Horse was banned from reservations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Montana “on grounds of human trafficking, spiritual abuse and intimidation of tribal members”, according to the report. .

That same year, the North Las Vegas Police Department investigated a 2015 report that named Chasing Horse a sexual assault suspect following an incident a year prior.

“She didn’t say no, push away, scream or run away”

An alleged victim reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted in South Dakota, but detectives were unable to contact Chasing Horse because when they knocked on her door, a person who answered the door told the interviewer he no longer lived there and refused. to leave the agent inside the house.

An excerpt from the police report reads: “After reviewing the details of the case and discovering that the 19-year-old [redacted] had come to North Las Vegas of her own free will to meet a man who she believed had sexually assaulted her, and because during the sexual incident she had not said no, pushed away, shouted or fled, I found out that I didn’t believe he could be sued.”

More details emerged at the latest inquest when police found the woman.

She told officers that Chasing Horse had forced her to have sex with him after a ceremony and told him that as a healer the “grandfathers” said it had to happen.

She told police she cried the whole time and Chasing Horse held her arms down.