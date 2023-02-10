‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse faces federal child molestation and pornography charges





North Las Vegas judge sets $300,000 bond for actor Nathan Chasing Horse accused of grooming and raping young girls

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal prosecutors filed charges against Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse on the same day a North Las Vegas judge set $300,000 bail in his county criminal case. , 8 News Now investigators confirmed. Chasing Horse, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple Indigenous women and children over at least two decades, prosecutors said. He is accused of leading a cult called The Circle. According to a criminal complaint 8 News Now investigators obtained on Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged Chasing Court with two counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. At Wednesday’s bail hearing, Clark County Assistant Chief District Attorney William Rowles cited evidence in the case, including video, which he says shows Chasing Horse assaulting sexually an 11-13 year old girl while she was unconscious. Additional evidence revealed that Chasing Horse was actively trying to groom the children, according to Rowles. This Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, booking photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Nathan Chasing Horse. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP) The Complaint alleges that Chasing Horse actually employed, used, persuaded, instigated, lured and coerced two minors into engaging in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual representation of such conduct, knowing and having reason to know that such a visual representation would be transported or transmitted. Federal prosecutors also allege that Chasing Horse knowingly possessed a book, magazine, periodical, film, videotape, computer disc and other materials containing child pornography. Investigators said they found a device with video that appeared to depict incidents of Chasing Horse engaging in sexually explicit activity with a young woman. Investigators believe the child was between 10 and 15 years old, according to documents. Throughout the video, the victim appears unconscious and displays minimal movement, according to documents. The man points the camera to his face. Meanwhile, the adult male’s face is clearly observed and can be identified as a Chasing Horse. The FBI examined a second device they said they found in the Chasing Horses safe. Images on the device include a young woman estimated to be between 14 and 17 years old, in various stages of undressing, prosecutors said. Pro-Tem Judge Craig Newman set Chasing Horses bail at $300,000 with high-level electronic monitoring. Chasing Horse must stay away from minors and he is not allowed to use drugs or alcohol. Chasing Horse was arrested Jan. 31 at his north Las Vegas home, where he is believed to have resided with multiple wives. A warrant for his arrest said he had multiple victims, three of whom were allegedly sexually assaulted in Clark County. The warrant claimed Chasing Horse presented itself as a healer to gain the trust of Indigenous families and children, using that trust to groom young girls in the community before raping, physically abusing and trafficking them. Chasing Horse faces charges in North Las Vegas that include child molestation, sexual assault, four counts of sex trafficking of an adult, child abuse or neglect, possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16, as well as two counts relating to unlawful acts involving a bald eagle and unlawful possession of a bird of prey or parts thereof. Chasing Horse has already been banned from reservations in the United States and Canada. There is an active warrant for Chasing Horse for sexual assault in Canada from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. More charges are pending after other victims and women came forward, according to the Tsuutina Nation Police Department. It was unclear on Wednesday when Chasing Horse would appear in federal court. To reach reporter Vanessa Murphy with additional information, email [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.8newsnow.com/investigators/dances-with-wolves-actor-nathan-chasing-horse-facing-federal-child-sex-pornography-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos