Turkish actor Mert Firat talks about earthquake relief efforts
Turkish actor and philanthropist Mert Firat is one of the country’s most popular talents, known to international audiences for his roles in romantic blockbuster ‘The Butterfly’s Dream’, thriller ‘Pure White’ and Turkish Netflix original “Love 101”. A Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program in Turkey, Firat is co-founder of Ihtiyac Haritasi (Map of Needs), a website connecting people in need.
On February 6, when the catastrophic earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 19,000 people according to the latest count, the charity in Firat was busy campaigning for war-torn Ukraine. “But now our Ukrainian office is campaigning for us,” he says.
Firat spoke to Variety from the city of Antakya where rescuers were still pulling survivors out from under the rubble of collapsed buildings on Thursday, although after more than three days hope of finding many more people alive is beginning to fade.
Approximately where are you?
I am in Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, the hardest hit province in Turkey. The situation is terrible because thousands of houses have been destroyed by the earthquake and nearly 7,000 people in this area have died.
Are there still people under the rubble?
Yes. One of my aunts and her husband lived in a six-story building, in which they live on the first floor. So they couldn’t run away. We are always working to try to reach them. I don’t know what will happen. But I don’t have much hope for them, unfortunately. Like me, there are many people who hope for good news, but unfortunately it’s almost 70% bad news because the first day [of the earthquake] was very cold. We wait and work. Support others and hope to hear voices. People who lived on the upper floors are luckier.
Is there snow on the ground?
There was snow on the ground the first day [of the earthquake]. It’s not there anymore, but it’s still cold.
How is the relief effort going?
We’re just trying to get the system working again. We find new ways to feed people, install caravan kitchens and try to reach out. These three cities in the province – Hatay, Adiyaman and Marash – are the most affected. Rescue teams are at work; they come from different countries of the world.
What are the most critical issues?
The biggest problems are the lack of water, gas, electricity and internet. Service stations were destroyed. We use tankers to transport gas to run electricity and we also use generators. And food is a problem. All markets and restaurants are closed. It is also important to find places to set up camps because many people no longer have homes. Thousands of houses have been destroyed and people have to sleep outside. So we need tents, we need blankets. We are also trying to set up trailer camps. We launched a campaign called One Rent, One Home. The campaign brings together people who lost their homes after the earthquake and those who want to help with rent or open their empty homes for use. We’re trying to get people out of the hardest-hit cities and house them elsewhere. In Antakya, around 30% of the population has left the city.
What support do you receive from the Turkish film and television industry community?
Actors, artists, writers and producers have stopped working to support charities. The producers sent us their caravans with kitchens inside. Theaters have closed. Many of my actor friends work with us to find solutions and send trucks with clothes and food. We share information through our website and people from different cities support us. We are just trying to get more money and support from volunteers.
What can the international film and television community do to help?
We need their support. Just a few months ago we were campaigning for Ukraine. But now our Ukrainian office is campaigning for us.
The creative sector can support us. Artists are sensitive people, and they support us. Turkish TV series are watched in more than 120 countries, so this can give us an extra advantage, because the world knows our culture. They know us. Our mentalities are very similar. We need their support. We need our fellow actors and artists around the world to raise funds to support our efforts.
Please Click here for donations.
