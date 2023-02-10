Mean Girls star Rajiv Surendra talks about leaving Hollywood





You probably remember Rajiv Surendra as Kevin G from mean girls but after the film ended, he apparently disappeared from Hollywood. It turns out it wasn’t his intention to give up acting, and he actually spent years of his life preparing for a role that didn’t pan out. After shooting mean girls during his freshman year of college, Rajiv says he found out they were shooting Pi’s life in a movie, and he became determined to get the role. “I dropped out of college to go to the small Indian town where the book is set so I could do some extensive research,” Rajiv explained in an interview with QG. When he returned a few months later, he waited for production to begin, but the film then lost its director and was put on hold. Rajiv returned to college. “The project kept getting delayed. Three months turned into a year and then into four years. It was actually six years because of that gap year,” Rajiv said, noting that the project was gone through four different directors. He continued, “Every time a new director [came aboard], I would go to the library and pull out all the movies they had made and look up that director. I worked really, really hard to try to get this role.” After years of dedication, the studio ended up coming to terms with someone else’s rejection that made them feel “like someone died.” “Very slowly over six years, I built this boy who was a character in a book. By the end of those years, he was a real person inside of me,” he said. “When I got the email saying I didn’t get the part, I felt like that person died instantly. It was traumatic. I think I was in shock for a few weeks,” Rajiv explained, admitting he felt he couldn’t keep playing. From there, Rajiv left Hollywood and tried to find a job in a bank. But he soon realized that he was not satisfied with working in a company. He moved to Germany and found a job with a family as an au pair, an experience that brought him back to life. “It was a good lesson for me. You have to listen to yourself and if there’s something inside that says ‘I don’t want to do this or I can’t do this.’ Then you have to figure out what you actually want to do,” Rajiv said. He added: “Sometimes it doesn’t make sense because sometimes it means you won’t have the money or the career, you’re going backwards.” For Rajiv, his life is guided by his curiosity. After starting a calligraphy business that took off, he now spends time exploring all the arts, from pottery to knitting and living fully the nickname “Martha Stewart” he earned on the mean girls together. “I think everyone has moments in their life where they say to themselves, I hate my life,” he said. “People have the idea of ​​doing something else but it’s scary. It’s scary to risk everything and to leave the safety of everything you know and go to a place where you know nothing. But you have to do it.” As for his future with the theater and a potential mean girls following? Rajiv says he doesn’t want to ‘spoil a good thing’. You can read everything Rajiv had to say here. THE National Alliance on Mental Illness is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from over 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy. Daily BuzzFeed Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

