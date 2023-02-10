Actors Equity opens membership to any professional actor or manager – The Hollywood Reporter





Any professional actor or stage manager is eligible to join the Actors’ Equity Association for the foreseeable future. The union announced on Wednesday that it is making permanent its open access policy, which was first introduced in July 2021. The policy opens union membership to any actor or manager who can show proof of work and payment by methods such as a Playbill. and a pay stub, or link to a website and tax document. The policy was due to expire in May 2023. Prior to the introduction of the policy, members had to either be hired for an Equity production, thus becoming union members, be a member of a sibling union or participate in the membership candidate program of Equity, in which actors and managers could earn points towards full membership by working on eligible productions. The union has positioned this as part of a diversity and inclusion effort, and notes that about 38% of members who have joined through Open Access so far have identified as people of color. But it has also brought an influx of new members – and dues – as the union recovers from the pandemic and the year-and-a-half closure of all theaters on Broadway. Open Access members pay the same rate as other members, which equates to $176 in annual dues, plus 2.5% of gross earnings under a labor dues equity contract (weekly statements on wages). Between July 2021 and October 2022, 2,857 members joined or joined Equity, with 1,821, or 64%, coming from the Open Access program, according to the union. An Equity spokesperson notes that there was a rush of new members when the program opened and that outside the first three months, around 54% of members on average came from Open Access programs. “Open Access does exactly what it’s supposed to do,” said Kate Shindle, president of the Actors’ Equity Association. “Of course, strength in numbers is a fundamental principle for any union. But it was never just a numbers game. Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. Open Access is about providing a pathway to Equity membership that is independent of our employers or our industry hiring practices. In the 18 months since our launch, we have seen a significant increase in the diversity of our new members. Joining a syndicate is a deeply personal decision, and I’m proud that Open Access has put that decision in the hands of the actors and managers themselves. As part of making this change permanent, Actors’ Equity will be discontinuing the Equity Membership Applicant Program. Effective May 8, 2023, the union will stop admitting new members to the program. Current applicants will still have access to Equity auditions for three years, until May 8, 2026, when access to auditions will end.

