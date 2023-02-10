Dionne Warwick and Hollywood remember Burt Bacharach: ‘It’s like losing a family member’

Praises and memories poured in on Thursday after the news broke that Oscar and Grammy winner Burt Bacharach died at 94.

The prolific songwriter was known for songs like “What the World Needs Now Is Love”, “Walk on By” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose”.

“Burts’ transition is like losing a family member,” Dionne Warwick, for whom Bacharach has written many songs, said in a statement. “These words I was asked to write are written with sadness over the loss of my dear friend and my musical partner. On the lighter side, we laughed a lot and clashed, but we still found a way to let us know our family, like the roots, was the most important part of our relationship. My sincere condolences go out to his family, letting them know that he now rests peacefully and that I will miss him too.

Tony Bennett wrote that he was “saddened to learn of the passing of the great American composer Burt Bacharach. Rest in peace.”

Sheryl Crow tweeted: “One of the greatest pleasures and honors of my life has been knowing @BurtBacharach, one of the greatest songwriters of all time. There will never be anyone like him and as a as a songwriter, he has set the bar very high. Burt, you will be missed but your music will live on. My love to his family.”

Brian Wilson said he was “so sad to hear about Burt Bacharach. Burt was a hero of mine and very influential in my work. He was a giant in the music industry. His songs will live forever .Love & Mercy to Burts family.”

Susanna Hoffs, founding member of The Bangles, simply wrote “Peace and love, Burt Bacharach”.

Shaun Cassidy said: “The songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David probed my childhood and soundtracked every cool cocktail of the era. Their work with @Dionnewarwick is second to none, and Bacharach with Elvis Costello? Forget it. Listen to “God Give Me Force” right now. #RIPBurtBacharach.”

Rob Schneider called him the “Mozart of pop music, and Seth MacFarlane praised him as “one of the last great classical composers/songwriters”.

Clay Aiken, who was mentored by Bacharach when he was a contestant on American Idol in 2003, called him “an icon and a legend.”

Ron Sexsmith wrote: “RIP the amazingly brilliant Burt Bacharach So many of his melodies enriched my childhood and inspired RS to this day.

Rick Astley tweeted, “We use the term Legend too often, but in Burt Bacharach’s case, it’s the only word that fits. RIP Burt, your beautiful music will live forever.”

Motown founder Berry Gordy said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the great composers of our time, my dear friend, Burt Bacharach. Over the years, no matter who Burt collaborated, there has always been a recognizable relationship The sound and magic of Bacharach in his songs. He was a unique writer whose music has always touched my heart. I will miss him, but I know the incredible legacy of Burt will live forever.

Elaine Paige said: “His writing was part of the soundtrack of my life. Songs such as Alfie, The Look of Love, Arthur’s Theme, Close To You and many more, including his only musical Promises, Promises The angels will sing tonight!RIP Burt.

Jason Alexander tweeted “Burt Bacharach is a singular shining light. I have savored and sung his music all my life. I could spot his songs instantly from his beloved piano and brass and his unique jazzy beats . He left us a treasure trove of songs to be treasured. Thank you, Mr. B. #ripBurtBacharach.”

“What do you get when you fall in love? Burt Bacharach,” wrote Kristin Chenoweth. “How will I miss him.”

Elvis Costello, who just finished a new album next month with Bacharach titled “The Songs of Bacharach and Costello,” hadn’t commented on social media Thursday afternoon, but had a pinned tweet announcing the album.

“I first heard Burt Bacharach’s songs when my family was still living in a basement near Olympia in the late 1950s,” he wrote. “I never imagined that my admiration for him would turn into a 25-year collaboration and friendship.”