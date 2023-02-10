Entertainment
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor faces federal charges
NORTH LAS VEGAS A former Dances With Wolves actor accused of sexually abusing Native women and girls for decades was charged with federal crimes on Wednesday, adding to the growing list of criminal cases against Nathan Chasing Horse since his arrest last week in Nevada.
Chasing Horse, 46, now faces two counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Nevada. Authorities said Chasing Horse filmed sexual assaults.
The federal charges came hours after Nevada prosecutors told a judge on Wednesday that he had to remain in custody because he was “nursing young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week.
New details of the criminal case against Nathan Chasing Horse, who played young Sioux tribesman Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film, have emerged in a crowded courtroom in north Las Vegas before Justice of the Peace Craig Newman set bail at $300,000. and called the 46-year-old a danger to the community. Under Nevada law, Chasing Horse would have to pay 15% of the $45,000 bail amount to secure his release.
Earlier Wednesday, about two dozen relatives and friends of Chasing Horses showed up in a North Las Vegas courtroom in a show of support, hoping he would be released on bail. They cheered and celebrated the judges’ decision as they left the courthouse, waving signs that translate to Justice for Chasing Horse. Now, if he posts bail, he is likely to be taken into federal custody.
Chasing Horse had been held without bail since Jan. 31, when SWAT officers and detectives arrested him and raided the home he shares with his five wives in north Las Vegas.
Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney William Rowles told Newman that investigators found journal entries during the raid that he said detailed grooming “in progress.”
“There is evidence that this individual is still grooming young children to replace others as they grow up,” Rowles said.
Nathan Chasing Horse, star of “Dances with Wolves” charged in Canada with sexual assault, trafficking
Nevada authorities described Chasing Horse in more than a hundred pages of court documents as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believed Chasing Horse, as a “medicine man “, could communicate with higher beings. Police said he abused this position to physically and sexually assault women and girls and take underage wives beginning in the early 2000s in several states and in Canada.
In Nevada, Chasing Horse is charged with eight crimes, including sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse. He did not enter a plea.
Investigators and victims were scheduled to speak in court on Wednesday because Nevada law requires prosecutors to present compelling evidence that a defendant should remain in jail pending trial. But after procedural delays, the judge only heard from Rowles, who asked for $2 million bail, and Chasing Horse public defender Kristy Holston, who asked the judge to set bail at $50. 000 dollars.
More:Marilyn Manson sued for sexual assault of a minor less than a week after Esm Bianco settlement
The Chasing Horse public defender told The Associated Press that she was also pleased with the judge’s decision.
“We think it’s remarkable that after reviewing the case, the judge set bail at a reasonable amount,” Holston said.
She declined to comment on the allegations, but said she looks forward to Chasing Horse’s next court date, scheduled for February 22. At this hearing, a judge is expected to hear the evidence in the case and decide whether Chasing Horse will stand trial.
“We look forward to the preliminary hearing in this case,” she said, “because this is another public hearing where we will have the opportunity to point out the weaknesses in the state’s case.”
More:Marilyn Manson and Esm Bianco settle sexual assault lawsuit
Rulon Pete, victims’ representative in the Clark County case and executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, said he was disappointed with the judge’s decision. Some of the victims were in the courtroom on Wednesday.
“What happened this morning was like a slap in the face,” Pete told The Associated Press. “In reality, if he posts bail, that’s the mystery. What will happen?”
Police said they identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.
It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the federal charges will affect the Chasing Horses case in Clark County. His public defender, Kristy Holston, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation.
In 2015, he was banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, following allegations of human trafficking. Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, charged Chasing Horse this week with an alleged sexual assault in 2018.
Evan Rachel Wood:Actress claims Marilyn Manson made her drink her blood in new documentary ‘Phoenix Rising’
|
