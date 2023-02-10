Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes Amid Sexual Accusations

Picture : Ho Yoverse / Kotaku

The voice actor of a popular Genshin Impact The character has recently been accused of being in a relationship with several fans, some who claim to have been underage at the time, and pressuring them for nude photos. The voice actor, Elliot Gindi, further confirmed in a TwitMore after Wednesday, he threatened to kill himself if the victims told their stories, but denies any intentional wrongdoing. Several Genshin the voice actors have publicly condemned Gindi for what they see as exploiting the power imbalance between a celebrity and their fans.

Content Disclaimer: Links lead to graphic text descriptions of relationship abuse

On February 7, one of Gindis’ former Twitch and Discord moderators, Matty (who asked not to be identified by his last name ) has compiled a public google doc screenshots that allegedly showed his interactions with three fans on Discord and Instagram. Some of the screenshots are fan descriptions of Gindis’ behavior to the three moderators who helped compile the testimonials. These accusations include coercion, grooming, and being someone who threatens suicide to get away with sex with teenage fans. my city spoke with Matty and was able to independently confirm that they are still one of Gindis Twitch’s moderators and acted as a moderator for Discord voice actors as recently as Monday February 6th, although they have since left the latter position after the allegations were published.

I just stayed because I had a plan for when I tweeted the doc, Matty said my city through a phone call. I was going [ping] everyone on the server with the link and then leave, which I did. I caused a bit of chaos.

What’s true: All screenshots of chat logs. Yeah, all the gritty sex talk. Yes, I threatened to kill myself if it came out, Gindi wrote in the TwitLonger post discussing the accusations. I didn’t think about the seriousness of that. I’m sorry. Gindi also denied the accusation that he knowingly had a relationship with underage fans. I didn’t expect a 15-year-old to be 18, he writes. I categorically rejected them. my city has contacted him for comment, but has not received one at the time of publication.

The tweet spread across the Genshin community incredibly quickly. At the time of writing, the above tweet has 9.5 million views. Many fans of Tighnari, the character Gindi voices, seem to believe the accusations, and they’re upset that he voices one of their favorite characters. Many have required that the role of rangers should be redesign to another voice actor.

Chris Faiella, a Genshin voice director, publicly promised fans that he would use his influence with HoYoverse to rectify the situation.

Everything Elliot did left me so angry and tripped, tweeted Brianna Knickerbocker, voice actor for Hu Tao. There must be consequences for his actions. We must support the victims.

I just became aware of the situation with Elliot. I’m disgusted and upset to say the least, writing Stephanie Southerland, who plays Jean Gunnhildr. To everyone who has been abused, my heart aches for you. Talking is so difficult, but know that the rest of the cast is on your side.

What Elliot did is horrible, despicable and I’m sorry for all the victims he touched. tweeted Alejandro Saab, who was cast as Cyno. It’s inexcusable and I’m in physical and emotional pain! I don’t condone any of his disgusting actions.

Other Genshin voice actors used their platform to damn voice actors who behave inappropriately towards Fans. Fans trust you with their hearts and abusing that trust and taking advantage of your position is deplorable, wrote Jackie Lastra, commonly known for her work as Xiangling. My heart is with the victims. We see you.

my city emailed HoYovere asking if Gindi would be removed from office and received the following response. We deeply regret the harm and damage caused to our fans, players, community, and anyone concerned, a company representative wrote. Our internal teams and external partners, including our dubbing studio, worked together on an urgent solution. And we’ll keep you posted on the progress.

Updated on 02/09/2023 at 1:32 p.m.: Removed references to moderators’ last names at his request .