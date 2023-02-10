“I am a Hollywood actor with Down syndrome”

As far back as I can remember, I wanted to be an actor. I can’t pinpoint the exact day I knew this would be my path, but I remember watching shows on TV as a kid and in my mind I could see myself being part of the cast . I even started writing my own scripts.

Growing up, my two older siblings, Daniel and Drew, and their friends would often make shorts and they would cast me as the lead actor, sometimes as more than one character. Acting was amazing because it came so easily to me.

My mom told me it would be hard to get into acting, especially living in Raleigh, North Carolina. It made me sad, but I kept dreaming about it. I really never felt like I couldn’t be an actor.

I’ve never seen Down’s Syndrome as a negative thing either. I always felt that I could achieve my dreams by working hard, like anyone else.

Learn the basics

I then joined an inclusive theater group that pairs high school drama students with adults with special needs to create our own plays through improvisation. Due to my ability to easily memorize scripts with many lines, I was cast as the lead in many stage performances we created.

Stepping on stage was like stepping through a portal to an imaginary land. When the last act ended and the lights came on, the thunderous applause made my heart burst with pride.

Being part of this group gave me the confidence to audition for other plays, including my high school one, death takes a vacation. I was given the role of head butler; it was an amazing experience to hang out with the other actors and learn from them. Even though I loved acting on stage, I remained attached to my dream of being in television or in the cinema.

How I Got My “Big Break”

This dream came true in 2017 when I managed an in-person callback for a role in the feature film The best of enemies and got the role. My parents and I went to Atlanta to shoot my scenes. We stayed in a fancy hotel with an indoor pool, where the elevators only worked if you had a key.

The day we arrived, the hotel manager greeted me like a star when he found out I was there to be in a movie. They smiled and handed me a large package with my script and instructions for when and where I needed to be.

I had to land at base camp early in the morning. Basecamp was a giant parking lot filled with trucks, trailers, and lots of big cables running around. Atlanta in June is hot, like baking. Luckily for me, when we approached a long tractor-trailer with many doors, I saw my name on one of the doors. I opened the door and found a small air-conditioned room where I could change or just hang out. This is how I learned the Hollywood definition of a “honeywagon”.

I was escorted onto set by several PAs who spent the entire time laughing and talking with me. Everyone knew my name and shouted “hello” when I entered.

Stepping onto the set was like stepping into my dream world. I had never seen anything like it. The air was filled with excitement; you could feel the room buzzing with energy. Once the manager called for calm, there was instant silence. The room transformed into another place and another time; I have become my character. When he said “Cut!” I was myself again, waiting to hear from the director what he wanted me to do next.

When I finished shooting my last scene for the movie, all the cast and crew clapped and we hugged, hoping to see each other again. I left, knowing that I had done what I had dreamed of doing for so long.

This experience made me want to keep playing and never wake up from the dream.

My career in Hollywood

I continued to appear in the film besieged (2020), the movie Champions (2023), starring Woody Harrelson, and a new drama from Mike Daniels. Each set has been a magical place where the magic of cinema has certainly been created.

Some days we work long hours and start early in the day. Getting used to being an actor, in a character at all times during filming and at all times, is a challenge. But it’s a challenge that I really enjoy.

Throughout these projects, it was a dream come true to work with great actors such as Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, Anne Heche, Donald Faison, Darin Mann, Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olsen, Ben Rappaport and Alexandra Chando.

They’ve all been so supportive and made me feel comfortable on and off set, giving me positive feedback and a feeling that we’ve been friends forever. I truly appreciate them all and their contributions to the success of my career. I like to make friends with the cast and crew and treat them the way I want to be treated. To me they are like normal people.

I have so many fond memories of working on Champions, but I have to say that the scene where I kissed Woody Harrelson for the first time will always be one of my fondest memories. My character Johnny was a hug.

By landing a major role in ChampionsI think it will show a lot of people, including those with Down syndrome, that someone with Down syndrome can help create movie magic.

I hope to continue to take on more important roles and become a positive example for all people with disabilities around the world. To inspire them to dream big.

Kevin Iannucci is an actor based in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has starred in many films including, most recently, Champions, which is released on March 10, 2023.

