Genshin Impact Fans Demand Tighnari’s Voice Actor Be Fired

Genshin Impact Fans Demand Tighnari Voice Actor’s Fire Over Recent Allegations Genshin Impact players are demanding that Tighnari voice actor Elliot Gindi be recast following allegations of his inappropriate behavior with minors.



On Twitter, FretCore posted a full document detailing the sexual misconduct of Elliot Gindi, the voice actor behind Dendro’s character, Tighnari. FretCore, formerly one of Gindi’s Twitch and Discord moderators, obtained the information from those involved in the situation. As a warning, Google Doc contains trigger language. It also includes testimonials from victims and screenshots of DMs sent between underage fans and Gindi. RELATED: Genshin Impact: How to Play as Yanfei In addition to the attached document, FretCore calls Gindi an “emotional abuser and blackmailer who threatens to kill himself to get what he wants”, among other serious terms. Gindi posted a lengthy apology on Twitter in response to the allegations that surfaced. “I thought it was all consensual and safe. Tried to tell myself I could make it ethical with clear communication and boundaries,” he wrote. “I was so wrong and I realized that, that’s why I tried to tell the truth to everyone I know, disconnect and go to therapy.” Additionally, Gindi admitted the validity of the screenshots and that he threatened to kill himself if the information came out. However, the voice actor denied “knowingly doing anything with someone underage” or failing to respect someone’s pronouns. Gindi also pleaded with fans not to use the accusations against him as an opportunity to criticize his cast members or Genshin Impact himself. As of this writing, it’s unclear where its future lies with the free-to-play title. However, Genshin ImpactVoice director Chris Faiella said he would let developer miHoYo know about Gindi’s wrongdoing. RELATED: Genius Invokation TCG From Genshin Impact Is Held Back – By Genshin Beyond Genshin Impactsubstantial financial gains from its gacha system, HoYoverse has announced that it will expand into the anime industry with an upcoming series adaptation. The Shanghai-based company behind Genshin Impact revealed their collaboration with Studio Ufotable, whose additional animation credits include FateZero And Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. A previous rumor suggests that the Genshin Impact The 12-episode anime would take place before the events of Aether and Lumine’s arrival in Tevyat. Genshin Impact is available now for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. There is no set release date for the Untitled Genshin Impact animated. Source: Twitter

