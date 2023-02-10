Entertainment
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse charged with federal crimes in sex abuse investigation
Former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse was charged with federal crimes in a Nevada court on Wednesday, adding to the growing list of criminal cases against the alleged cult leader since his arrest near his residence in Las Vegas last week.
Chasing Horse, 46, now faces two counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada obtained by The Associated. Press.
Authorities said the former actor filmed child molestation.
The federal charges came hours after a state judge granted Chasing Horse $300,000 bond on Wednesday. He had been in custody in Las Vegas since his arrest on January 31.
Earlier Wednesday, about two dozen of his relatives and friends crowded into the north Las Vegas courtroom to show their support, the AP reported.
Waving signs that translated to “Justice for Chasing Horse,” they cheered and celebrated the judge’s decision to grant him bail. Although if he posts bail, he is likely to be taken into federal custody.
In state court, Chasing Horse is charged with eight felonies, including sexual assault, sex trafficking and child abuse. He hasn’t entered a plea yet, and it’s unclear if he will.
Authorities said his crimes date back to the early 2000s and stretch across the country and into Canada.
This week, Canadian police in British Columbia confirmed they would be pursuing a case against him for an alleged sexual assault in the village of Keremeos in British Columbia, near the Washington state border, in 2018.
During his bail hearing on Wednesday morning, the AP reported that Clark County Chief Assistant District Attorney William Rowles told Judge Chasing Horse that he should remain in custody because there is “evidence” that he is “preparing” daughters to replace his older wives.
The former actor, best known for his portrayal of Smiles A Lot in Kevin Costner’s Oscar-winning 1990 film, was said to have been living with five women when he was arrested.
Chasing Horse was described in court documents as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, which numbered around 300 members at its peak, according to Rowles. His followers believed he was a “medicine man” who could communicate with higher beings.
Police said he used his position to physically and sexually assault women and girls and to take underage wives.
Investigators and victims were scheduled to speak in court on Wednesday, but delays in the proceedings led the judge to hear only from Rowles and Chasing Horse public defender Kristy Holston.
Rowles asked for $2 million bail while Holston asked for bail to be set at $50,000.
After the hearing, Holston told the AP she was pleased with the judge’s ruling and said she looked forward to her next court appearance on Feb. 22 in North Las Vegas. At this hearing, a judge is expected to hear the evidence in the case and decide whether Chasing Horse will stand trial.
“We were really looking forward to the preliminary hearing in this case,” she said, “because this is another public hearing where we will have the opportunity to point out the weaknesses in the state’s case.”
Rulon Pete, a victims’ representative and executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Center, had the opposite reaction and said the judge’s decision was “like a slap in the face.”
Some of the victims were in the courtroom on Wednesday, seated with their supporters, including Chasing Horse’s daughter Quannah. Some held signs reading “NO MORE STOLEN SISTERS” and “WOMEN ARE NOT PRISONERS”.
Police said they identified at least six victims, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was given to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.
It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the federal charges will affect Chasing Horse’s case in Clark County.
Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation. In 2015, he was banned from the Fort Peck reservation in Poplar, Montana, following allegations of human trafficking.
